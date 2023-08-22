Iowahawk's play-by-play makes Biden's gaffes/comments in Maui even WORSE (more hilarious)

As Twitchy readers know, we're all starting to understand why it may have been BETTER if Biden actually stayed on vacation instead of going to Maui and making a complete and total nob of himself. It's been BAD.

Horrible jokes, bizarre commentary about a kitchen fire, falling asleep ...

And Democrats want to run this guy again next year?

C'mon, man!

Iowahawk aka David Burge gave us a brief play-by-play of the Biden speech and it's simply, hilarious.

Take a gander:

Staffers forgot to pack his shock collar again https://t.co/6gQBFuDtUV — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 22, 2023

We imagine they buzz him every time he starts trying to shake hands with someone who isn't there. Maybe if he starts wandering off stage?

Has anybody seen a little black box with an antenna and a red button labeled "ANECDOTES" — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 22, 2023

Heh.

I think Bass Player speaks for us all pic.twitter.com/QlYg9WpYvD — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 22, 2023

TFW you're straining every tendon in your body to resist attacking an old man with your ukulele pic.twitter.com/s3F5U64eDT — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 22, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We may have made similar faces.

There's "empathy," and then there's being the bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 22, 2023

I swear this guy is a walking Hallmark Card Store of wildly inappropriate exaggerated personal anecdotes for every occasion — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 22, 2023

Years back I went to the funeral of a college buddy who died tragically at 32. Eulogy was by a mutual buddy. He stood at the podium and did a 20 minute improv on his strained relationship with his terrible no-good awful dad. Then 30 seconds of oh yeah, our dead pal was there for… — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 22, 2023

Good to know when we have NO words for how awful, cringe, disastrous, terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad Biden is behaving that we can turn to David Burge who has plenty. Heh.

***

***

