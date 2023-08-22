Iowahawk's play-by-play makes Biden's gaffes/comments in Maui even WORSE (more hilarious)

'YOU ARE LATE': Check out the way Maui residents 'welcomed' Biden (OMG-LOL, he...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on August 22, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Twitchy readers know, we're all starting to understand why it may have been BETTER if Biden actually stayed on vacation instead of going to Maui and making a complete and total nob of himself. It's been BAD.

Horrible jokes, bizarre commentary about a kitchen fire, falling asleep ...

And Democrats want to run this guy again next year?

C'mon, man!

Iowahawk aka David Burge gave us a brief play-by-play of the Biden speech and it's simply, hilarious.

Take a gander:

We imagine they buzz him every time he starts trying to shake hands with someone who isn't there. Maybe if he starts wandering off stage?

Heh.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We may have made similar faces.

Sam J.

Good to know when we have NO words for how awful, cringe, disastrous, terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad Biden is behaving that we can turn to David Burge who has plenty. Heh.

***

***

