Rep. Jasmine Crockett Makes It Clear White Men Have Never Been Oppressed

True Team Leaders Must Consider the Impact on Teammates of Doing the Trump Dance

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on November 20, 2024
AP Photo/Mike Roemer

As we reported recently, everyone is doing the Trump dance, or, as our own Eric V. prefers to call it, the Trump-tusi. It's become particularly popular as a celebration dance in the NFL, although it can also be found at college football games, overseas at soccer matches — even Argentinian President Javier Milei broke into dance at Mar-a-Lago. The Media Research Center put together a nice compilation showing the Trump dance being performed around the world:

Hold on a minute, though. The Athletic wants team leaders to consider the hurt feelings of those Kamala Harris supporters on their teams. Imagine the impact the Trump dance is having on them.

About that …

We've never even heard of The Athletic — apparently, it's an imprint of the New York Times — but they want us to pay to subscribe to read their opinion piece. Not happening.

Here's the author:

It's a catchy dance. There's nothing political about it besides what you read into it, and this is reading a lot into it. 

***

Tags: DANCE DONALD TRUMP SOCCER

