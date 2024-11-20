True Team Leaders Must Consider the Impact on Teammates of Doing the Trump Dance

As we reported recently, everyone is doing the Trump dance, or, as our own Eric V. prefers to call it, the Trump-tusi. It's become particularly popular as a celebration dance in the NFL, although it can also be found at college football games, overseas at soccer matches — even Argentinian President Javier Milei broke into dance at Mar-a-Lago. The Media Research Center put together a nice compilation showing the Trump dance being performed around the world:

From kneeling during the National Anthem to this.



We are so back 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Rr4kRipYZd — Media Research Center (@theMRC) November 19, 2024

Hold on a minute, though. The Athletic wants team leaders to consider the hurt feelings of those Kamala Harris supporters on their teams. Imagine the impact the Trump dance is having on them.

From @TheAthleticFC: U.S. men’s national team star Christian Pulisic became the latest professional athlete to celebrate on the field by doing the Donald Trump dance trend. https://t.co/1VFWdsGwIl — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 20, 2024

About that …

Christian Pulisic can dance if he wants to.



But it’s one thing to say you’re a leader and another to do what leaders do: consider how their actions will be perceived by their teammates and others.@jeffrueter on the USMNT figurehead and the Trump dance ⤵️ — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) November 20, 2024

We've never even heard of The Athletic — apparently, it's an imprint of the New York Times — but they want us to pay to subscribe to read their opinion piece. Not happening.

Here's the author:

NEW: Christian Pulisic did the Trump dance because he "just thought it was funny." Minutes later, he spoke of his status as a #USMNT leader.



With the world watching closely as the 2026 World Cup approaches, even a captain's dance sends a message. https://t.co/In0Qksy5Kq — Jeff Rueter (@jeffrueter) November 20, 2024

"A soccer player did a dance and now I'm offended" — bouncy (@bouncybeaver) November 20, 2024

What, so we have to listen to Rapinoe lecture us on how libs are great and America is racist, but Christian can’t dance without his status as a leader being revoked?



Fuck all the way off, you piece of shit. — Tesla_FTW 🇺🇸 (@Seattle_RT) November 20, 2024

Had no idea I could like him more, but here we are. — PackerBuckaroo (@pigSkinman) November 20, 2024

He didn’t drink and drive. He did a popular goal celebration that a lot of athletes are doing right now. Who cares. The real story is how good the USMNT looked the other night. — 90skidkcp (@90skidkcp881225) November 20, 2024

"or admonishing him for paying tribute to a president-elect who has promised radical change that’ll be felt by many groups of people who aren’t heterosexual white men."



This libt*rd rhetorical blackmail line of attack doesn't work anymore, 2024 results proved it — Bill Marshal (@aethelamerican) November 20, 2024

What a pathetic piece of journalism — Stateside Spurs (@coys_stateside) November 20, 2024

People will find something to be mad about, sadly. — JM (@JMEYER3) November 20, 2024

Shut the fuck up, seriously you mfers applauded when athletes were kneeling and doing the BLM fist and now a DANCE is making you butthurt



Pathetic — Jordan Adams (@jjadams676) November 20, 2024

Interesting how I never saw this criticism applied to people who kneeled for the anthem. — Michael Gruber (@mgruber173) November 20, 2024

Isn't it funny how when Christian Pulisic shows his support for Trump it is a massive scandal but when footballers are coerced into kneeling for a violent Marxist organization like Black Lives Matter we are told it is non-political? — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) November 20, 2024

He needs to be regulated. Minister of Information Rapinoe would not allow this. — JJ (@JJhkYank) November 20, 2024

Folks, it's time to stop writing inane articles like this. The headline might as well have been "A true leader agrees with my political views and there is a possibility Pulisic doesn't so he is not a true leader." Be better than that. — Tim Chandler (@TimLChandler) November 20, 2024

It's a catchy dance. There's nothing political about it besides what you read into it, and this is reading a lot into it.

