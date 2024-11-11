'Hey, NFL! FINE THIS!' Nick Bosa Celebrates Sack With Trump Dance After Being Fined for MAGA Hat

What Happened to Adults Being in Charge? State Department Holds Coping Sessions Following...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:30 PM on November 11, 2024
AP Photo/Eakin Howard

It's more than a little bit sad to see what has happened to some American cities under Democrat rule. Once one of the most beautiful cities in America, San Francisco has become so riddled with crime and depravity that the city actually has a poop map online showing the areas in town where people -- not animals, people -- have defecated in public. 

But maybe some things are starting to turn around for The Golden Gate City. Last week, voters ousted the horrific, scandal-ridden mayor London Breed in favor of the more moderate political outsider Daniel Lurie, whose biggest campaign messages were public safety and law enforcement. He won by 10 points. Imagine that. 

But politics is always downstream of culture and, in America, football is culture. Just before the 2024 election, San Francisco 49ers All-Pro defensive end Nick Bosa made headlines by interrupting an ESPN post-game interview after the 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys with his MAGA hat on. And his teammates obviously enjoyed his message. 

The NFL didn't, though. Last week, it was reported that the league had fined Bosa for displaying his conservative political affiliation on national television. Bosa was unphased by the potential fine (his current contract is valued at $170 million) and said as much after the election was over: 

While this interview was aired before Bosa knew the amount of the fine, he made it clear that he was not going to shy away from expressing his political opinions no matter how much he might be fined. His response to how he felt watching the election returns come in was perfect: 'Clearly, the nation spoke ... It was fun.'

But Bosa didn't exactly take the NFL's fine lying down either. Yesterday, the 49ers were on the field again, taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When Bosa executed a critical fourth-quarter sack on Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield, he decided to show his support for Trump in a way the NFL could not fine him for ... interpretive dance. 

Watch: 

HAHAHAHAHA. 

Try to fine him for THAT, Roger Goodell. 

And again, just like with his MAGA hat display, the best part of this video is not just Bosa expressing his political free speech, but how many of his teammates wanted to join in with him. 

Absolutely. 

Let's add mandatory sack and end zone celebrations to Project 2025. 

Conservatives are the rebels. Conservatives are the anti-establishment. Most importantly, conservatives are the ones who LOVE America. 

In addition to everyone's appreciation for Bosa refusing to back down, the entire story just showed more hypocrisy on display from the left, including the NFL. 

Huh. Funny how no one was ever fined for that. 

Ahem. 'Coach' Tim Walz could not be reached for comment. 

The woke mob is losing their power by the day and they are infuriated by that. 

Good. Wonderful. Delicious, even.  

Most based celebration ever, that's for sure. 

Just as importantly for Bosa, the 49ers ended up winning the game yesterday on a last-second field goal. His fourth-quarter sack was instrumental in securing that victory. 

But we can't help but think that his celebratory Trump dance, with his teammates joining him, was the cherry on top of that win.

Call it $11,255 very well spent. 

