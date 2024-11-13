A 'NY Times' Young Undecided Voter Shares What Radicalized Her to Pull the...
White House Panics As Trump Returns! Biden Thrilled!
California Teacher Sparks Outrage After Telling Students Hispanic Trump Voting Parents Wan...
Sen. Chuck Schumer Warns Republicans Not to Abandon Bipartisanship When They Take Control
Senate Republicans Choose New Leader as They Prepare to Take Control and Advance...
Biden Seemed to Be Sending a Message During Friendly Oval Office Meeting With...
He's BACK! CNN's Jim Acosta Did His 'Journalism' Thing About Trump's Pick for...
Jill Biden Snubs Kamala: White House Cat-Fight After Humiliating Defeat
Politico Wants Us to Know Defense Industry Lobbyists Aren't Happy About Trump's SecDef...
VIP
Elizabeth Warren Goes on the Warpath Against Trump's Nomination of Pete Hegseth for...
So Long, Farewell, Auf Wiedersehen, Goodbye! The Guardian Will No Longer Post on...
'Bernstein's Face Is Priceless'! Scott Jennings Torches CNN Panel With Pete Hegseth Realit...
What Would You Say You 'DOGE' Here? Twitter Rejoices at Elon-Vivek Government Efficiency...
Sphere of Fear: Grifters Panic As Trump & Musk Promise to Derail Government...

Tiresome 'The View' Panel Spreads Misinformation on Pete Hegseth Without Correction

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:00 PM on November 13, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Apparently, the 'ladies' of 'The View' woke up today and chose violence against Pete Hegseth. They were on the warpath. Thank goodness, he has served in combat and they are nothing to him.

Advertisement

It started with Whoopi Goldberg who has bravely served her country as the Psychic in 'Ghost' and the Nun in 'Sister Act'. So brave.

Joy Behar believes she is owed a Cabinet position because she also is a morning TV host. She seems to forget Hegseth graduated from two Ivy League institutions and served in the military for 20 years. 

Recommended

A 'NY Times' Young Undecided Voter Shares What Radicalized Her to Pull the Lever for Trump
justmindy
Advertisement

Then, Sara Haines just flat out lies and says he served for 'five or six years'. He served for 20 years. Alyssa claims she wanted Senator Ernst because she has combat experience. So does Hegseth. That kind of undermines her argument.

Alyssa is exposing her own inability to find her way around a building, honestly.

As much as we'd like to, let's not forget Sunny. She still seems in shock over Trump's win and is basically staring blankly while uttering her usual lines 'racist and misogyny'. That's all she ever has offer. A parrot could replace her at this point.

Advertisement

It certainly would be nice to have a couple actual conservatives on the show since Trump just won the popular vote proving more than half of the country agree with him and his policies. Alas, ABC will allow them to sit there and confirm each other's biases while ignoring half of America.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOY BEHAR PENTAGON SECRETARY OF DEFENSE SUNNY HOSTIN THE VIEW

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A 'NY Times' Young Undecided Voter Shares What Radicalized Her to Pull the Lever for Trump
justmindy
California Teacher Sparks Outrage After Telling Students Hispanic Trump Voting Parents Want to be White
justmindy
Sen. Chuck Schumer Warns Republicans Not to Abandon Bipartisanship When They Take Control
Doug P.
Biden Seemed to Be Sending a Message During Friendly Oval Office Meeting With Trump
Doug P.
Senate Republicans Choose New Leader as They Prepare to Take Control and Advance Trump's Agenda
justmindy
'Bernstein's Face Is Priceless'! Scott Jennings Torches CNN Panel With Pete Hegseth Reality Checks
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
A 'NY Times' Young Undecided Voter Shares What Radicalized Her to Pull the Lever for Trump justmindy
Advertisement