Tiresome 'The View' Panel Spreads Misinformation on Pete Hegseth Without Correction

Apparently, the 'ladies' of 'The View' woke up today and chose violence against Pete Hegseth. They were on the warpath. Thank goodness, he has served in combat and they are nothing to him.

Advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg, who has not served America in any way, mocks Pete Hegseth's name and ignores his 20 years of decorated military service which included combat tours, and his years of advocating for veterans. pic.twitter.com/ufloM9m8Qt — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 13, 2024

It started with Whoopi Goldberg who has bravely served her country as the Psychic in 'Ghost' and the Nun in 'Sister Act'. So brave.

Despite Hegseth's decades of military service, Whoopi claims he "clearly does not know anything about the military."

None of the cast seems to be aware of his service, but their ignorance doesn't keep them from mouthing off. pic.twitter.com/Gb6Ta4SQ0S — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 13, 2024

Joy Behar believes she is owed a Cabinet position because she also is a morning TV host. She seems to forget Hegseth graduated from two Ivy League institutions and served in the military for 20 years.

Sara Haines falsely claims Hegseth only "served for five or six years" and was middle -- midranking.

He served for 20 years and achieved the rank of Major.

She and Alyssa Farah Griffin whine that he has no experience as a bureaucrat. pic.twitter.com/3toAd7UiOn — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 13, 2024

Then, Sara Haines just flat out lies and says he served for 'five or six years'. He served for 20 years. Alyssa claims she wanted Senator Ernst because she has combat experience. So does Hegseth. That kind of undermines her argument.

Alyssa argues that since others with experience as bureaucrats weren't able to improve the Pentagon that Trump shouldn't try with Hegseth.

She suggests Hegseth will just get lost in the building.

She claims the Pentagon signs off on wars then claims Hegseth doesn't know anything. pic.twitter.com/ZCMf798OUg — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 13, 2024

Alyssa is exposing her own inability to find her way around a building, honestly.

Of course, staunchly racist Sunny Hostin suggests Hegseth is a racist and sexist:

"He also said, 'first of all you've got to fire the chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff, which happens to be general Charles Brown Jr, a black man."

"I think we're seeing misogyny play out." pic.twitter.com/504uGNjlth — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 13, 2024

As much as we'd like to, let's not forget Sunny. She still seems in shock over Trump's win and is basically staring blankly while uttering her usual lines 'racist and misogyny'. That's all she ever has offer. A parrot could replace her at this point.

Advertisement

.@TheView …you all need to get these ladies some serious mental help or terminate them immediately! They only make the network look even worse…good grief! 🤦🏼‍♀️ Barbara Walters is rolling over in her grave for sure. — Christine 🎀 Cancer Warrior/Survivor (@ChristineJenn14) November 13, 2024

It certainly would be nice to have a couple actual conservatives on the show since Trump just won the popular vote proving more than half of the country agree with him and his policies. Alas, ABC will allow them to sit there and confirm each other's biases while ignoring half of America.