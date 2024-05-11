AGAIN!? Ron DeSantis 'Needs to Make Gavin Newsom a New Poop Map'

Is Bidenomics Bringing Back the Hamburglar? McDonald's May Offer a Five Dollar Meal...
Doug P.  |  8:10 AM on May 11, 2024
Adapted from Gavin Newsom by Gage Skidmore (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

At the end of last November, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had a debate with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. DeSantis' crowning moment and Newsom's end during that debate came when the Florida governor pulled out a San Francisco "poop map" to show just how great things are going in certain cities in Newsom's California:

Governor DeSantis is being alerted to another situation in Newsom's California that might require more of his map drawing skills:

Yes indeed, it looks (and smells) like DeSantis needs to give Newsom yet another map:

From KTLA:

Two Los Angeles County beaches are closed due to a massive sewage discharge on Thursday.

The closure was caused by the release of around 14,400 gallons of untreated sewage into ocean waters, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The affected beaches include:

  • Venice Beach – From Ballona Creek to one mile north
  • Dockweiler State Beach – From Ballona Creek to one mile south

People who enter the ocean during this time could become ill, especially children, the elderly or those who are immunocompromised.

The sewage discharge began on May 8 and ended on May 9 at 12:09 p.m. This caused around 14,400 gallons of sewage to enter Ballona Creek.

The only thing left for Newsom to do now is to figure out how he can blame that on DeSantis.

Maybe the sewage spill will be offset by the plastic bags L.A. has banned.

