California Teacher Sparks Outrage After Telling Students Hispanic Trump Voting Parents Wan...
Sen. Chuck Schumer Warns Republicans Not to Abandon Bipartisanship When They Take Control
Senate Republicans Choose New Leader as They Prepare to Take Control and Advance...
He's BACK! CNN's Jim Acosta Did His 'Journalism' Thing About Trump's Pick for...
Jill Biden Snubs Kamala: White House Cat-Fight After Humiliating Defeat
Politico Wants Us to Know Defense Industry Lobbyists Aren't Happy About Trump's SecDef...
VIP
Elizabeth Warren Goes on the Warpath Against Trump's Nomination of Pete Hegseth for...
So Long, Farewell, Auf Wiedersehen, Goodbye! The Guardian Will No Longer Post on...
'Bernstein's Face Is Priceless'! Scott Jennings Torches CNN Panel With Pete Hegseth Realit...
What Would You Say You 'DOGE' Here? Twitter Rejoices at Elon-Vivek Government Efficiency...
Sphere of Fear: Grifters Panic As Trump & Musk Promise to Derail Government...
Joe Walsh Rending Garments Over Pete Hegseth Made X Fun Again
WATCH: Kamala Supporter Nick Fuentes Pepper Sprays a Person Who Tried to Ring...
(Former) Sen. Bob Casey Still Waiting for All of the Votes to Be...

Biden Seemed to Be Sending a Message During Friendly Oval Office Meeting With Trump

Doug P.  |  12:02 PM on November 13, 2024
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

President-Elect Donald Trump is in Washington, DC today to make plans for move-in day in January and meet with President Biden and congressional leaders.

Politico reported before the Oval Office meeting that Biden has been dreading it: 

Advertisement

"Dreading"? 

When the meeting started, Biden appeared to be anything but dreading the meeting. As a matter of fact, Biden seemed to be trying to send a bigger message to his own side than the time he briefly donned a Trump cap:

We're pretty sure this isn't "dread," Politico:

Biden was quite friendly considering his side worked so hard to convince voters Trump was Hitler and his supporters were garbage. It's almost like they know that was total BS!

Recommended

Sen. Chuck Schumer Warns Republicans Not to Abandon Bipartisanship When They Take Control
Doug P.
Advertisement

You can almost hear Joe saying "I sure hope Kamala, Barack, Chuck and Nancy are watching!" 

Biden really seems to enjoy the opportunity to get passive-aggressive and rub it into those who showed him the door in favor of Harris.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Chuck Schumer Warns Republicans Not to Abandon Bipartisanship When They Take Control
Doug P.
Senate Republicans Choose New Leader as They Prepare to Take Control and Advance Trump's Agenda
justmindy
He's BACK! CNN's Jim Acosta Did His 'Journalism' Thing About Trump's Pick for Defense Secretary
Doug P.
'Bernstein's Face Is Priceless'! Scott Jennings Torches CNN Panel With Pete Hegseth Reality Checks
Doug P.
What Would You Say You 'DOGE' Here? Twitter Rejoices at Elon-Vivek Government Efficiency Program
Grateful Calvin
WATCH: Kamala Supporter Nick Fuentes Pepper Sprays a Person Who Tried to Ring His Doorbell
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sen. Chuck Schumer Warns Republicans Not to Abandon Bipartisanship When They Take Control Doug P.
Advertisement