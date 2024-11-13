Biden Seemed to Be Sending a Message During Friendly Oval Office Meeting With Trump

President-Elect Donald Trump is in Washington, DC today to make plans for move-in day in January and meet with President Biden and congressional leaders.
Politico reported before the Oval Office meeting that Biden has been dreading it:
Biden is about to have the meeting he’s been dreading with Trump https://t.co/USjsS1TD1a— POLITICO (@politico) November 13, 2024
"Dreading"?
When the meeting started, Biden appeared to be anything but dreading the meeting. As a matter of fact, Biden seemed to be trying to send a bigger message to his own side than the time he briefly donned a Trump cap:
Dread update https://t.co/m1EYOlDOwV pic.twitter.com/M1C0DkOt6w— Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 13, 2024
I’m legitimately not sure which of these men is happier that Kamala Harris lost pic.twitter.com/fdutNSioVY— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 13, 2024
We're pretty sure this isn't "dread," Politico:
Annnd there it is, the Trump and Biden meeting is underway in the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/iRxgQd2Ok8— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 13, 2024
Biden was quite friendly considering his side worked so hard to convince voters Trump was Hitler and his supporters were garbage. It's almost like they know that was total BS!
POTUS 45 & 47: “It is a nice world today, and I appreciate very much a transition that’s so smooth. It will be as smooth as it can get, and I very much appreciate that, Joe.”— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 13, 2024
POTUS 46: “You’re welcome.”
pic.twitter.com/MV0V7h7gik
You can almost hear Joe saying "I sure hope Kamala, Barack, Chuck and Nancy are watching!"
I don't think Joe Biden has ever been happier in his entire life.pic.twitter.com/6loHpwhKVk— Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 13, 2024
Look how happy Joe Biden is sitting next to Donald Trump at the White House right now.— Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) November 13, 2024
Even Biden is happy Trump is the 47th President. pic.twitter.com/kaUx8vOxo2
I’m sorry but the happiest Biden has looked his whole presidency has been every appearance since Nov 5 😂 https://t.co/OxVNqctXnx— Just a nurse (@hib343434) November 13, 2024
Biden really seems to enjoy the opportunity to get passive-aggressive and rub it into those who showed him the door in favor of Harris.
