'Bernstein's Face Is Priceless'! Scott Jennings Torches CNN Panel With Pete Hegseth Reality Checks

Doug P.  |  8:36 AM on November 13, 2024
Meme screenshot

President-Elect Trump's Cabinet picks keep rolling in, and as you would expect some of them are being called "unqualified" by the Democrats who were just fine with the team Biden and Harris put together. 

Advertisement

The latest Trump Cabinet choice to cause a triggering on the Left (but then again everything Trump does causes a triggering on the Left) is Pete Hegseth, who has been nominated to be the next Secretary of Defense

The spin from the Left after this announcement was predictable: Democrats and the media are saying that a "Fox News co-host" might be the next SecDef, all while they leave out the relevant parts of Hegseth's resume.

Last night CNN's panel, Carl Bernstein in particular, tried to portray Hegseth as unqualified and Scott Jennings wasn't having any of it, and he also torched Pentagon leadership under Biden in the process. Watch: 

Here's what Jennings had to say:

“Does anyone have confidence in the current leadership of the Pentagon? And the way the defense situation has been operating for the last several years? I mean, from the Afghanistan pullout, which was an extreme debacle for which no one was held accountable. We've had spy balloons flying over the United States. We built a $300 million pier as a public relations stunt, which wound up killing an American service member. 

"I hear all the criticism of him is that he's not the expected Washington pick. And I'm just saying to you that the American people just voted against the expected Washington pick." 

"He's got 20 years in service. Afghanistan, Iraq. Two bronze stars. Princeton, Harvard. Yeah, he's on TV, but so are the rest of us."

And that's how it's done!

Jennings is one of the people who makes CNN watchable. 

Bernstein didn't know what was hitting him.

