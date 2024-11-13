Senate Republicans Choose New Leader as They Prepare to Take Control and Advance...
Biden Seemed to Be Sending a Message During Friendly Oval Office Meeting With...
He's BACK! CNN's Jim Acosta Did His 'Journalism' Thing About Trump's Pick for...
Jill Biden Snubs Kamala: White House Cat-Fight After Humiliating Defeat
Politico Wants Us to Know Defense Industry Lobbyists Aren't Happy About Trump's SecDef...
VIP
Elizabeth Warren Goes on the Warpath Against Trump's Nomination of Pete Hegseth for...
So Long, Farewell, Auf Wiedersehen, Goodbye! The Guardian Will No Longer Post on...
'Bernstein's Face Is Priceless'! Scott Jennings Torches CNN Panel With Pete Hegseth Realit...
What Would You Say You 'DOGE' Here? Twitter Rejoices at Elon-Vivek Government Efficiency...
Sphere of Fear: Grifters Panic As Trump & Musk Promise to Derail Government...
Joe Walsh Rending Garments Over Pete Hegseth Made X Fun Again
WATCH: Kamala Supporter Nick Fuentes Pepper Sprays a Person Who Tried to Ring...
(Former) Sen. Bob Casey Still Waiting for All of the Votes to Be...
Happy Thanksgiving! Loser Tells Aunt His Home Is Not Open to Traitors

Sen. Chuck Schumer Warns Republicans Not to Abandon Bipartisanship When They Take Control

Doug P.  |  1:10 PM on November 13, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Starting on January 20th, the Republicans will control the White House, Senate and House of Representatives (Decision Desk HQ has called the latter for the GOP).

Advertisement

Right on cue, shameless Chuck Schumer is asking the Republicans to play nice, just like the Democrats do (pause for huge laughter). Schumer told the GOP not to "misread the will of the people" and this comes with a beverage warning: 

Townhall's Katie Pavlich summed up how rich that is coming from Schumer:

That and so much more:

Recommended

Biden Seemed to Be Sending a Message During Friendly Oval Office Meeting With Trump
Doug P.
Advertisement

Take ALL the seats, Chuck.

Schumer wants to be able to beat on the other side and lie about their positions all he wants but for the other side to engage in "bipartisanship" when his side loses? Good luck with that, senator.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Seemed to Be Sending a Message During Friendly Oval Office Meeting With Trump
Doug P.
Senate Republicans Choose New Leader as They Prepare to Take Control and Advance Trump's Agenda
justmindy
He's BACK! CNN's Jim Acosta Did His 'Journalism' Thing About Trump's Pick for Defense Secretary
Doug P.
What Would You Say You 'DOGE' Here? Twitter Rejoices at Elon-Vivek Government Efficiency Program
Grateful Calvin
'Bernstein's Face Is Priceless'! Scott Jennings Torches CNN Panel With Pete Hegseth Reality Checks
Doug P.
WATCH: Kamala Supporter Nick Fuentes Pepper Sprays a Person Who Tried to Ring His Doorbell
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Seemed to Be Sending a Message During Friendly Oval Office Meeting With Trump Doug P.
Advertisement