Sen. Chuck Schumer Warns Republicans Not to Abandon Bipartisanship When They Take Control

Starting on January 20th, the Republicans will control the White House, Senate and House of Representatives (Decision Desk HQ has called the latter for the GOP).

Right on cue, shameless Chuck Schumer is asking the Republicans to play nice, just like the Democrats do (pause for huge laughter). Schumer told the GOP not to "misread the will of the people" and this comes with a beverage warning:

Chuck Schumer warns Republicans they must work with Democrats:



"To my Republican colleagues: I offer a word of caution in good faith. Take care not to misread the will of the people and do not abandon the need for bipartisanship. After winning an election, the temptation may be… pic.twitter.com/wjvMlOQp8U — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) November 13, 2024

Townhall's Katie Pavlich summed up how rich that is coming from Schumer:

The man who threatened Supreme Court justices by name and helped smear Brett Kavanaugh wants to play nice now that he’s lost pic.twitter.com/EOV9mFxhgM — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 13, 2024

That and so much more:

Schumer doesn’t get to call for bipartisanship after what they pulled on the American people: amnesty, free tuition, Ukraine, attacking Kavanaugh, et al. We need a strong majority leader — not one of these weak McConnell picks — in order to fight back



pic.twitter.com/TAzg7PeVtE — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 13, 2024

Take ALL the seats, Chuck.

So now he wants the “Nazis” to be good to him? 🤔 https://t.co/CAKHYhUaeh — Sports and Law Part Deux (@mercernole2021) November 13, 2024

Schumer wants to be able to beat on the other side and lie about their positions all he wants but for the other side to engage in "bipartisanship" when his side loses? Good luck with that, senator.