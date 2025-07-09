Make Memes Great Again! Appeals Court Throws Out Douglass Mackey's Wrongful Conviction

VIP
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:00 PM on July 09, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Grok-generated image)

We like to look down our noses at Great Britain these days for Kier Starmer's policy of throwing people in prison for 'mean tweets.' And we should look down on them for that. It is anathema to free speech.  

But we should always remember that we are this close to the same thing happening here if Democrats are ever in power again. And we need look no further than Douglass Mackey for evidence. 

In 2023, Mackey was convicted and sentenced to seven months in prison for a meme he made about the 2016 election. His graphic, obviously a parody, indicated that people could vote for Hillary Clinton via text. Clinton herself hilariously tried to blame her loss on Mackey, instead of recognizing the fact that American voters simply hate her. 

But today, we received great news from Mackey himself. The U.S. Second Court of Appeals has overturned his conviction and instructed the lower court to dismiss all charges against him. 

Hallelujah indeed. Not only should Mackey never have been convicted, charges never should have been brought against him in the first place. 

But that was America under Joe Biden and the Democrats. 

It is not America any longer, thank God. 

Mackey shared some more details in replies to his tweet. 

The court decision above is 41 pages long, and debunks that Mackey was part of a 'conspiracy.' 

Here is the conclusion: 

A Section 241 conviction requires proof that the defendant knowingly entered into an unlawful agreement. Here, no 'rational trier of fact could have found the essential elements of the crime beyond a reasonable doubt.' Jackson, 443 U.S. at 319. For these reasons, we REVERSE Mackey’s conviction and REMAND the case to the district court with instructions to enter a judgment of acquittal. 

Mackey added one more relevant post in his replies: 

BOOM. 

We hope he does. 

Heads absolutely need to roll. This vengeful, censorious type of prosecution cannot take place in America. 

Across X, everyone (meme makers in particular) congratulated Mackey on his victory. 

Mackey's old Twitter handle was @TheRickyVaughn, so there were plenty of references to Charlie Sheen's character in Major League

There is zero question that Mackey was targeted for prosecution by the last administration as a political enemy. 

They also wanted to make an example of him to try to shut the rest of us up. 

There were plenty of left-wing accounts on X who posted similar memes as Mackey did, except that they were trying to fool Trump voters. Jimmy Kimmel even tried to do it on his late-night show in 2024

Of course, the Biden DOJ didn't touch any of those people. 

It was insane, and it is also a reminder for all Americans how thin the line is between us and Great Britain. 

The last Democrat vice presidential candidate, Tim Walz, openly announced that he didn't believe in the First Amendment. 

America dodged a bullet by kicking him and Kamala Harris to the curb, but most Democrats today feel the same way he does. 

Americans should never vote for any of them again. 

