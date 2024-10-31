Jimmy Kimmel Reminds Trump Supporters to Vote Next Thursday (Didn't a Guy Go to Jail for This?)

Lying Politico 'Journalist' Dragged for Not Knowing a Garbage Truck From a Dump...
Doug P.  |  10:09 AM on October 31, 2024

The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC again proved that late-night "comedy" has fallen a long way since the days of Johnny Carson. Now late-night "comedy" tends to be lib therapy sessions and a parade of DNC talking points thinly disguised as jokes. 

A recent Kimmel monologue was dedicated to Republicans and perhaps partly fueled by the host's fear that he's on Donald Trump's "enemies list." As a result, Kimmel had a message for people who are planning to vote for Trump:

Isn't that the kind of "dangerous" election interference that the Left gets in a twist about when somebody on the Right jokes about it?

Why yes, that did happen. There's more info on that posted on the Justice Department's website.

It's a good thing Kimmel's not a Republican and told Democrats to vote next Thursday or he might be in trouble, not that the justice system is slanted in one direction or anything (cue massive eye roll).

According to the DOJ post, Mackey had nearly 60,000 social media followers. Kimmel's show reaches about 1.5 million people per night. 

Biden-Harris DOJ, do your stuff! Um... Biden-Harris DOJ, are you there? Hello...?

