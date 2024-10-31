Jimmy Kimmel Reminds Trump Supporters to Vote Next Thursday (Didn't a Guy Go to Jail for This?)

The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC again proved that late-night "comedy" has fallen a long way since the days of Johnny Carson. Now late-night "comedy" tends to be lib therapy sessions and a parade of DNC talking points thinly disguised as jokes.

A recent Kimmel monologue was dedicated to Republicans and perhaps partly fueled by the host's fear that he's on Donald Trump's "enemies list." As a result, Kimmel had a message for people who are planning to vote for Trump:

Jimmy Kimmel: "If you want to vote for Trump, vote late. Vote very late. Do your voting on Thursday or maybe Friday." pic.twitter.com/Il1Ch6S0eE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 31, 2024

Isn't that the kind of "dangerous" election interference that the Left gets in a twist about when somebody on the Right jokes about it?

Didn’t someone go to jail for a similar meme on how to vote? — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) October 31, 2024

Why yes, that did happen. There's more info on that posted on the Justice Department's website.

There’s a guy in jail for telling this joke. https://t.co/FwdsR6h4Hx — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 31, 2024

It's a good thing Kimmel's not a Republican and told Democrats to vote next Thursday or he might be in trouble, not that the justice system is slanted in one direction or anything (cue massive eye roll).

Douglass Mackey was sentenced to prison for tweeting false information about how to vote for Hillary Clinton.



He said it was a joke. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) October 31, 2024

Douglas Mackey was sentenced to prison for less, and he didn’t use federally licensed airwaves when spreading this election misinformation @FCC @elonmusk @FBI — jim palmer (@spiv) October 31, 2024

According to the DOJ post, Mackey had nearly 60,000 social media followers. Kimmel's show reaches about 1.5 million people per night.

Make a meme saying that: straight to jail



Say it on a crappy late night show: good fun — Danny Archer (@mastodonkey) October 31, 2024

The Biden DOJ put a guy in prison when he did this. https://t.co/PJqHjvwvYa — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 31, 2024

This is illegal advice https://t.co/nfqk9kZqgh — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 31, 2024

Biden-Harris DOJ, do your stuff! Um... Biden-Harris DOJ, are you there? Hello...?