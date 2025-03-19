Activist Seeks Civil Disobedience Teacher for Training on Holding Sit-Ins at the VA

Libs of TikTok has posted a video call of leftist activists who are planning to stage sit-ins at the VA — the only problem is that the apparent leader has no training in civil disobedience and doesn't want to be beaten with axe handles as they do weekly in his town of Jacksonville, Florida. So he's put out an open call for a civil obedience teacher. (I'm using he/him pronouns although a screen capture says his name is Katie Chorbak.)

"I currently don't have the skillset or the training for my PTSD not to snap and for me to get, like, extremely violent," he says.

Whatever you say, buddy.

WOW. Leftist ANTIFA activists are planning to stage disruptive "sit-in" protests at VA clinics in hopes of getting dragged out to make the VA look bad. They also want to organize "civil disobedience" training because they struggle to suppress their violent tendencies. pic.twitter.com/VICfCrvNpL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 19, 2025

Weak, angry children playing activist. Veterans will mop the floor with you. — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) March 19, 2025

They're hoping to be dragged out in handcuffs to "activate" civilians.

Please do this. Let us know where they're gonna be. Should be fun. — Zedediah Grimm (@ZedGrimm) March 19, 2025

I don’t think the VA clinic is a good idea. They are going to get hurt. — Deztro🏴 (@DeztroReal) March 19, 2025

I don't think that will go quite the way these punks think it will go. — crzydoglady (@crzydoglad9594) March 19, 2025

Getting between vets and their meds isn't going to go how they think it will go. — Salt farmer (@3mptyAlmost) March 19, 2025

It's always fun to look behind the scenes and see the planning put into these stunts.

Civil disobedience training is the code word for the training that turns people into violent activists.



"Activate" civilians means to convert normal people into violent activism.



"Sit ins at the VA" means obstructing operation of the VA in order to force the hand of police.… — Ambersulfr (@Ambersulfr) March 19, 2025

This will not go the way they think. — Miss Belle (@BelleDreamer7) March 19, 2025

They’re not gonna get dragged out in handcuffs by police. They’re gonna get dragged out by their hair by other veterans. — Born on the Crest of a Wave (@Willow_of_the_D) March 19, 2025

Yeah… that’s not going to go well for them. — Fortis Padre (@CaeliAerianus) March 19, 2025

As a disabled combat veteran if you disrupt the care of a disabled vet, I can promise you will need the aid of the facility for your ass beating — Heath Herndon (@HHerndonheath) March 19, 2025

We wonder how long it takes for civil disobedience training so we know when to look out for these sit-ins.

