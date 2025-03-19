David Hogg Cries Over California’s Housing Mess, Misses Memo: Dems Have Run the...
LGBT Activist Says Flying the POW/MIA Flag Is a ‘Political Stunt’
VIP
Democrats Prove Once Again They Believe Some, Not All, Women
PLEASE, Run With This! Ron Filipkowski Really Likes This New 'Unleashed' Version of...
Catherine Rampell Seethes as Trump Admin Cuts Cash to University Over 'Just One...
BLIND: Atlantic Writer Says He Can't See Political Motivation Behind Tesla Attacks, So...
Bill Melugin Has Some Info About MN's Retirement Fund As Gov. Walz Cheers...
They Found Another One! Democrats Lament the Deportation of 'Innocent Mom' Who Broke...
Steele Dossier? More Like Steele Disaster: Horton Slams Washed-Up Spy for Trump-Russia Flo...
CNN Contributor NAILS IT When He Says No One Knows What the Democratic...
Clucking Mad: Biden's Chicken Massacre Scrambles Egg Prices, Leaves Kaitlan Collins Egg-sa...
Bill Kristol Shares Another Fever Dream Article Including Quotes From 'Veterans' Who Happe...
Out of Control: Deranged Lunatic Rick Wilson Openly Makes Call to 'Kill Tesla,...
She's BAAAAAAACK! Hillary Clinton AGAIN Calls for Censorship of Free Speech to Protect...

Activist Seeks Civil Disobedience Teacher for Training on Holding Sit-Ins at the VA

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on March 19, 2025
Twitchy

Libs of TikTok has posted a video call of leftist activists who are planning to stage sit-ins at the VA — the only problem is that the apparent leader has no training in civil disobedience and doesn't want to be beaten with axe handles as they do weekly in his town of Jacksonville, Florida. So he's put out an open call for a civil obedience teacher. (I'm using he/him pronouns although a screen capture says his name is Katie Chorbak.)

Advertisement

"I currently don't have the skillset or the training for my PTSD not to snap and for me to get, like, extremely violent," he says.

Whatever you say, buddy.

They're hoping to be dragged out in handcuffs to "activate" civilians.

It's always fun to look behind the scenes and see the planning put into these stunts.

Recommended

Catherine Rampell Seethes as Trump Admin Cuts Cash to University Over 'Just One Trans' Swimmer
justmindy
Advertisement

We wonder how long it takes for civil disobedience training so we know when to look out for these sit-ins.

***

Tags: SIT-IN TRANSGENDER VETERANS AFFAIRS LIBS OF TIK TOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Catherine Rampell Seethes as Trump Admin Cuts Cash to University Over 'Just One Trans' Swimmer
justmindy
LGBT Activist Says Flying the POW/MIA Flag Is a ‘Political Stunt’
Brett T.
They Found Another One! Democrats Lament the Deportation of 'Innocent Mom' Who Broke Several of Our Laws
Amy Curtis
Bill Melugin Has Some Info About MN's Retirement Fund As Gov. Walz Cheers Tesla Stock Drop
Doug P.
Clucking Mad: Biden's Chicken Massacre Scrambles Egg Prices, Leaves Kaitlan Collins Egg-sasperated
justmindy
BLIND: Atlantic Writer Says He Can't See Political Motivation Behind Tesla Attacks, So It's Not Terrorism
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Catherine Rampell Seethes as Trump Admin Cuts Cash to University Over 'Just One Trans' Swimmer justmindy
Advertisement