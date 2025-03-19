Catherine Rampell Seethes as Trump Admin Cuts Cash to University Over 'Just One Trans' Swimmer

Exactly how many women does Catherine Rampell think should lose their titles to men pretending to be women or be forced to change in front of men before the Trump Administration intervenes?

This appears to be in response to a single trans swimmer who graduated…three years ago. https://t.co/igGXIWWyR7 — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) March 19, 2025

Rampell is all 'ramped' up in response to this latest move by the Trump Administration to protect young women in America.

BREAKING: The Trump Administration has "paused $175 million in federal funding from the University of Pennsylvania" over its policies forcing women to compete with men in sports.



Promises made, promises kept. pic.twitter.com/o4yiiqtH9d — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 19, 2025

One would think Rampell, as a woman, would support protecting women. One would be wrong.

A single "trans swimmer" who won an NCAA championship competing against women, and made several women deeply uncomfortable by having to change around him. I don't think Rampell is normally OK with institutionally enforced sexual harassment, but come on. https://t.co/nDdoHYl1lE — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 19, 2025

Maybe Rampell is fine with harassment if it effects less than 2 women? What is the line she draws before she believes women should be offered protection?

She was only raped once… three years ago.



See how stupid that sounds? https://t.co/zS7s4zQVuV — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 19, 2025

Not only does it sound stupid, it sounds incredibly insensitive and bigoted toward women.

Lol, keep doubling down on your support for this. What could go wrong? pic.twitter.com/kOw1ytnD02 — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) March 19, 2025

So much has already gone wrong. It doesn't seem like Rampell cares.

But isn’t it still the current policy? — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) March 19, 2025

I'm so sorry this is happening to you. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 19, 2025

It's too bad protecting women and punishing the educational institutions not protecting women is so offensive to Rampell. Wonder why that is?

The blowback against Penn and the NCAA for forcing the young women involved from that school, and all the schools that competed against Penn, into pretending Thompson wasn't just a twisted male fetishist and intimidated the women to shut up and take it is well deserved… — Robert Myers 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🏴‍☠️🟦 (@Rondo2) March 19, 2025

The abusers must be glad they have someone like Rampell to go to bat for them in the Media. What a win for them.

Seems kind of unwise to sacrifice all of this over the delusions of one man.



Did you learn anything? — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) March 19, 2025

Furthermore, if they don't stop it now, many more men will take advantage of the fact they can be mediocre and beat women just by playing dress up.

If it saves even one young woman from rape, it is worth it. — Steve Dallas (@hodgepodge80s) March 19, 2025

Bingo!

Catherine, the right response is "thank you, President Trump."

This "single trans swimmer" forced himself into the Penn women's swim team locker room every day, and did it to all the women he competed against during meets. The school did nothing to protect the women, and they… — SowellFood (@SowellFood) March 19, 2025

Thank you, President Trump, for moral clarity.