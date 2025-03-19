David Hogg Cries Over California’s Housing Mess, Misses Memo: Dems Have Run the...
Activist Seeks Civil Disobedience Teacher for Training on Holding Sit-Ins at the VA
LGBT Activist Says Flying the POW/MIA Flag Is a ‘Political Stunt’
VIP
Democrats Prove Once Again They Believe Some, Not All, Women
PLEASE, Run With This! Ron Filipkowski Really Likes This New 'Unleashed' Version of...
BLIND: Atlantic Writer Says He Can't See Political Motivation Behind Tesla Attacks, So...
Bill Melugin Has Some Info About MN's Retirement Fund As Gov. Walz Cheers...
They Found Another One! Democrats Lament the Deportation of 'Innocent Mom' Who Broke...
Steele Dossier? More Like Steele Disaster: Horton Slams Washed-Up Spy for Trump-Russia Flo...
CNN Contributor NAILS IT When He Says No One Knows What the Democratic...
Clucking Mad: Biden's Chicken Massacre Scrambles Egg Prices, Leaves Kaitlan Collins Egg-sa...
Bill Kristol Shares Another Fever Dream Article Including Quotes From 'Veterans' Who Happe...
Out of Control: Deranged Lunatic Rick Wilson Openly Makes Call to 'Kill Tesla,...
She's BAAAAAAACK! Hillary Clinton AGAIN Calls for Censorship of Free Speech to Protect...

Catherine Rampell Seethes as Trump Admin Cuts Cash to University Over 'Just One Trans' Swimmer

justmindy
justmindy | 7:15 PM on March 19, 2025
AP Photo/Josh Reynolds

Exactly how many women does Catherine Rampell think should lose their titles to men pretending to be women or be forced to change in front of men before the Trump Administration intervenes?

Advertisement

Rampell is all 'ramped' up in response to this latest move by the Trump Administration to protect young women in America.

One would think Rampell, as a woman, would support protecting women. One would be wrong.

Maybe Rampell is fine with harassment if it effects less than 2 women? What is the line she draws before she believes women should be offered protection?

Recommended

LGBT Activist Says Flying the POW/MIA Flag Is a ‘Political Stunt’
Brett T.
Advertisement

Not only does it sound stupid, it sounds incredibly insensitive and bigoted toward women. 

So much has already gone wrong. It doesn't seem like Rampell cares.

It's too bad protecting women and punishing the educational institutions not protecting women is so offensive to Rampell. Wonder why that is?

The abusers must be glad they have someone like Rampell to go to bat for them in the Media. What a win for them.

Advertisement

Furthermore, if they don't stop it now, many more men will take advantage of the fact they can be mediocre and beat women just by playing dress up.

Bingo!

Thank you, President Trump, for moral clarity.

Tags: PENNSYLVANIA TRANS TRANSGENDER TRUMP TRANS WOMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LGBT Activist Says Flying the POW/MIA Flag Is a ‘Political Stunt’
Brett T.
They Found Another One! Democrats Lament the Deportation of 'Innocent Mom' Who Broke Several of Our Laws
Amy Curtis
Bill Melugin Has Some Info About MN's Retirement Fund As Gov. Walz Cheers Tesla Stock Drop
Doug P.
Clucking Mad: Biden's Chicken Massacre Scrambles Egg Prices, Leaves Kaitlan Collins Egg-sasperated
justmindy
Activist Seeks Civil Disobedience Teacher for Training on Holding Sit-Ins at the VA
Brett T.
BLIND: Atlantic Writer Says He Can't See Political Motivation Behind Tesla Attacks, So It's Not Terrorism
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LGBT Activist Says Flying the POW/MIA Flag Is a ‘Political Stunt’ Brett T.
Advertisement