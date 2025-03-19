BLIND: Atlantic Writer Says He Can't See Political Motivation Behind Tesla Attacks, So...
Bill Melugin Has Some Info About MN's Retirement Fund As Gov. Walz Cheers...
They Found Another One! Democrats Lament the Deportation of 'Innocent Mom' Who Broke...
Steele Dossier? More Like Steele Disaster: Horton Slams Washed-Up Spy for Trump-Russia Flo...
CNN Contributor NAILS IT When He Says No One Knows What the Democratic...
Bill Kristol Shares Another Fever Dream Article Including Quotes From 'Veterans' Who Happe...
Out of Control: Deranged Lunatic Rick Wilson Openly Makes Call to 'Kill Tesla,...
She's BAAAAAAACK! Hillary Clinton AGAIN Calls for Censorship of Free Speech to Protect...
OOF! Karoline Leavitt Just Ended Tim Walz in Under 10 Seconds (Phony 'Man...
Early Voting Begins in Wisconsin Supreme Court Race That Could Shape National Politics...
All the Good Things: Justine Bateman Hopes Children Learn to Appreciate Elon Musk's...
Violence Is Cool Again: Unfunny Jimmy Kimmel Tells Audience NOT to Vandalize Teslas...
'LEGIT THOUGHT THIS POSTER WAS A JOKE'! Bernie Sanders and AOC Promote 'Fighting...
Sec. Duffy Threatens to Snatch NY Subway’s Allowance ... Keep It Safe or...

Clucking Mad: Biden's Chicken Massacre Scrambles Egg Prices, Leaves Kaitlan Collins Egg-sasperated

justmindy
justmindy | 5:50 PM on March 19, 2025
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

The Corporate Media are crashing out because the economy is improving. They've taken to fighting with Trump Administration officials about reality.

Advertisement

Kaitlan is really committed to the bit. Prices are NOT down and she means it!

So, she just goes to war on behalf of Democrats for fun? Interesting.

Kaitlan is one of those people so impressed with herself she truly believes she is smarter than everyone and has no idea how she comes off to others.

They don't care if it hurts the American people. All they care about is hurting Trump.

Recommended

Bill Melugin Has Some Info About MN's Retirement Fund As Gov. Walz Cheers Tesla Stock Drop
Doug P.
Advertisement

Again, they don't think of long term harm to the regular American. It's all chess moves to them. 

The crazy thing is she volunteers to be embarrassed. 

Crazy how that works.

They think the rest of us are as stupid as they are. 

Advertisement

Let's be real. She probably has someone who takes care of that for her and she likely rarely eats at home.

The history books will not be kind to the Biden Administration.

Tags: CNN ECONOMICS ECONOMY KAITLAN COLLINS BIRD FLU

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Melugin Has Some Info About MN's Retirement Fund As Gov. Walz Cheers Tesla Stock Drop
Doug P.
They Found Another One! Democrats Lament the Deportation of 'Innocent Mom' Who Broke Several of Our Laws
Amy Curtis
BLIND: Atlantic Writer Says He Can't See Political Motivation Behind Tesla Attacks, So It's Not Terrorism
Amy Curtis
Steele Dossier? More Like Steele Disaster: Horton Slams Washed-Up Spy for Trump-Russia Flop
justmindy
She's BAAAAAAACK! Hillary Clinton AGAIN Calls for Censorship of Free Speech to Protect 'How We Think'
Amy Curtis
CNN Contributor NAILS IT When He Says No One Knows What the Democratic Party Stands for Anymore (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Melugin Has Some Info About MN's Retirement Fund As Gov. Walz Cheers Tesla Stock Drop Doug P.
Advertisement