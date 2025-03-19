Clucking Mad: Biden's Chicken Massacre Scrambles Egg Prices, Leaves Kaitlan Collins Egg-sasperated

The Corporate Media are crashing out because the economy is improving. They've taken to fighting with Trump Administration officials about reality.

Kevin Hassett: The Biden administration spent $2,000,000,000 killing the chickens.



CNN's Kaitlan Collins: What about the wholesale prices of eggs? Egg prices aren't always reflected in the grocery stores.



Kevin Hassett: Go to the grocery store. I literally just went to the… pic.twitter.com/fQUGGNBDYO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 19, 2025

Kaitlan is really committed to the bit. Prices are NOT down and she means it!

Kaitlan Collins makes $3 million a year and is a founding member of an elite D.C. social club, Ned's (https://t.co/CKX7ScZ5oR). She doesn't have to do a single thing on her own if she doesn't want to. https://t.co/oNFEVoPHkS — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 19, 2025

So, she just goes to war on behalf of Democrats for fun? Interesting.

I find it amusing that every time Kaitlan Collins from Fake News CNN asks a question, she gets schooled by someone with so much more intelligence than her.



Her smug looks and condescending attitude are an instant turnoff for most people with a modicum of brain cells.



Like most… https://t.co/g7wLn1lity — Greger (@Greger09807069) March 19, 2025

Kaitlan is one of those people so impressed with herself she truly believes she is smarter than everyone and has no idea how she comes off to others.

It’s as if Biden’s people set up roadblocks and booby traps to hurt Trump. They hurt the American people instead. https://t.co/4DoE343fDT — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) March 19, 2025

They don't care if it hurts the American people. All they care about is hurting Trump.

dumb American commies wanted high egg prices so the killed our chickens. They were too stupid to realize how quickly newly hatched chickens start laying, and they handed Trump an EARLY victory.



Egg Prices are Down!!! Eggsactly!! — Doug (@HorseHeadNebul) March 19, 2025

Again, they don't think of long term harm to the regular American. It's all chess moves to them.

Do they call on Kaitlyn Collins just to embarrass her? It happens every time. — Jeff W 🇺🇸🙏 🇺🇸 (@JeffW701) March 19, 2025

The crazy thing is she volunteers to be embarrassed.

Stop killing the chickens and egg production does up. No way!!! — 🇺🇸Invisible Marine🇺🇸 (@usmcpibb) March 19, 2025

Crazy how that works.

This CNN clown has all the answers except they are all WRONG — garyelam23 (@garyelam23) March 19, 2025

The left will continue to remain thoroughly stuck on stupid. — Thom Bradley (@ThomBradley8) March 19, 2025

They think the rest of us are as stupid as they are.

Why does Kaitlyn Collins not know how much eggs are? Does she not shop for herself or cook? — Julie Steward (@jules_steward) March 19, 2025

Let's be real. She probably has someone who takes care of that for her and she likely rarely eats at home.

They are down $4 since last week and as production picks up they will continue to drop in price. pic.twitter.com/bFT0hQsGHg — Lisa (@WVgmaw) March 19, 2025

Biden and his staff will be remembered for acting with evil intentions. — Mi27 (@Mi2782678127) March 19, 2025

The history books will not be kind to the Biden Administration.