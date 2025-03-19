LGBT Activist Says Flying the POW/MIA Flag Is a ‘Political Stunt’

David Hogg Cries Over California’s Housing Mess, Misses Memo: Dems Have Run the...
Brett T. | 8:15 PM on March 19, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Notice how quick the LGBTQ activist is to say that of course, she supports the flying of POW/MIA flag … it's just her research shows there are only 82,000 people who have been registered as prisoners of war or missing in action — "which is atrocious and horrible" — while there are 20 million minimum LGBTQ members. As long as the mayor has taken an interest in other flags besides the U.S. flag, shouldn't he also consider flying the Pride flag in front of city hall?

She's not equating POWs with gays … well, actually, she is. Most of America is pretty sick of seeing the Pride flag everywhere, especially painted into crosswalks, where you can be arrested for leaving a tire mark.

… transing toddlers over honoring brave Americans who fought for our country.

Maybe there's a difference between honoring the military and advertising your sexual orientation to the world.

Amen to that.

Fly the Pride flag at your own home so that people driving by know your sexual orientation before knowing anything else about you. "Hi, I'm gay."

***

Tags: PRIDE FLAG WASHINGTON LIBS OF TIK TOK

