Bill Melugin Has Some Info About MN's Retirement Fund As Gov. Walz Cheers Tesla Stock Drop

Doug P. | 6:40 PM on March 19, 2025

As you know, a recent drop in Tesla stock provided a morale boost to uber-leftist Minnesota governor and possibly the worst vice presidential candidate in American history Tim Walz. 

The Tesla stock drop fed Tim Walz's soul, not unlike his wife was nourished by the smell of business owners in Minneapolis losing everything during the 2020 riots: 

Tesla's stock today was up over four percent so it doesn't appear a lot investors base their trades solely on what brings enjoyment to Tim Walz. 

As is often the case, the Left seems to be in a "circular firing squad" position on this one.

Fox News' Bill Melugin explains why:

The full post from @BillMelugin_:

As Gov. Walz gloats about Tesla stock dropping, records from the Minnesota State Board of Investment show that as of 6/30/24, the state of Minnesota had 1.6 million shares of Tesla in its retirement fund, and 211,000 shares of Tesla in its non-retirement fund. I've reached out to Walz's office to ask if MN still holds $TSLA, or if they've sold since then. Will update when I hear back.

"Minnesota governor cheers on the devaluation of the state workers' pension fund" is a fun headline should any legacy media outlet decide to run with it (they won't). 

Either Walz didn't think it through or he hopes his constituents (and state workers) didn't. Perhaps a little of both.

Leave it to the Dems to saw off the same branch they and their supporters are sitting on.

And that's all too rare these days.

