They Found Another One! Democrats Lament the Deportation of 'Innocent Mom' Who Broke Several of Our Laws

The only logical explanation for the Left's love of some of the world's worst people is they refuse to give President Donald Trump even the slightest political victory.

It's the only way it makes sense for Democrats to go all-in on defending violent, drug-dealing, murdering, rapist illegal immigrants from deportation by the BAD ORANGE MAN.

But, blinded by their hatred, the Left doesn't seem to understand that defending the worst of bad actors is harming them politically.

The other day, we told you about Leftists clutching pearls after a Milwaukee woman was deported following a bust of a major marijuana trafficking ring.

Now here's another one they're really upset over:

Meet Jeanette Vizguerra, the Left’s newest hero. She was just arrested by ICE in Colorado.



Jeanette is in our country illegally, had multiple ICE detainer requests, was convicted of forged instrument possession, and was convicted of failure to display proof of insurance and… pic.twitter.com/H4Xt0u50S1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 18, 2025

The entire post reads:

Jeanette is in our country illegally, had multiple ICE detainer requests, was convicted of forged instrument possession, and was convicted of failure to display proof of insurance and driving without a license. She also posted this photo hoping for Trump to be kiIIed. Democrats and the media are claiming she’s just an innocent mom with no criminal history. They’re lying.

By being in America illegally, she is a criminal. As is every illegal immigrant.

This isn't hard.

It was only a matter of time before she killed someone while driving.



Thank God for President Trump, Tom Homan, and ICE.



Deport all of the illegal aliens. Not just the ones committing crimes after crossing the border. We don’t need to justify deportations by listing a lengthy… — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) March 19, 2025

Leftists aren't nearly as upset about saving one life by stopping this unlicensed driver from being on the road though.

Remember that when they demand we give up our guns to 'save one life.'

So now we’re supposed to feel sorry for an illegal alien, repeat felon, fugitive from justice, and full-blown terrorist sympathizer? Jeanette Vizguerra isn’t some poor, innocent mom, she’s a criminal, a fraud, and a vile, hate-filled extremist who literally fantasized about… — Deplorable Weirdo (@SchoenPhotog) March 18, 2025

According to the Left, yes.

And here is Colorado Senator Michael Bennett calling her a "pillar of the community".https://t.co/jL9x9tBgl9 — Steve Wilson (@wilstv) March 18, 2025

Just amazing.

“She hasn’t committed any crimes since breaking into our country and breaking our border laws!”



- Liberals — Cameron Gilliam (@CameronJGilliam) March 18, 2025

They think this is a winning argument.

And the left is tying itself in knots trying to explain why the Venezuelan gangs shouldn’t have been deported. They’re insane and vicious, just proving yet again they don’t care about the safety of America or her citizens! — Katherine (@Appreciate_YOU9) March 18, 2025

They do not care about us one bit.

It is necessary to settle migrants - murderers and rapists directly to the Democrats, in their houses, let them live together. — Military Conflicts (@Alex_RobertsJ) March 18, 2025

For every Leftist who is mad about deportations, this writer says they're welcome to house these illegals in their homes until they're deported.

She doesn't think anyone will take up that offer, though.

Non-citizens have no place playing in American politics.



I was invited to a govt protest when I studied in Mexico. Even at 18 yo I knew it was wrong as a foreigner.



Mexico could have deported me too if I went.



Deportation is a political - not legal - question for illegals. https://t.co/EJNMCfoIV8 — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) March 19, 2025

There are rules, and every country has a right to enforce them.

I stopped reading at, “Jeanette is in our country illegally”. That’s enough…she’s here illegally so she is a criminal alien and should be deported. The rest is a bonus. https://t.co/1D24Y316iC — Chuck Dathe (@ChuckDathe) March 19, 2025

Yep.

Because -- once again -- being in the country illegally is a criminal act.

Well there idea of innocent seems to be different than ours https://t.co/crCEXDnicA — Mbzz (@troutisme) March 19, 2025

Their definition of 'innocent' is its antonym.

This activist had her due process. An immigration judge ordered her to leave the country. Instead, she hid. https://t.co/sqxIokaVPd — Tex Bella 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@Lola20076931) March 18, 2025

No other criminal would get away with that.

Nor should they.