BLIND: Atlantic Writer Says He Can't See Political Motivation Behind Tesla Attacks, So...
Bill Melugin Has Some Info About MN's Retirement Fund As Gov. Walz Cheers...
Steele Dossier? More Like Steele Disaster: Horton Slams Washed-Up Spy for Trump-Russia Flo...
CNN Contributor NAILS IT When He Says No One Knows What the Democratic...
Clucking Mad: Biden's Chicken Massacre Scrambles Egg Prices, Leaves Kaitlan Collins Egg-sa...
Bill Kristol Shares Another Fever Dream Article Including Quotes From 'Veterans' Who Happe...
Out of Control: Deranged Lunatic Rick Wilson Openly Makes Call to 'Kill Tesla,...
She's BAAAAAAACK! Hillary Clinton AGAIN Calls for Censorship of Free Speech to Protect...
OOF! Karoline Leavitt Just Ended Tim Walz in Under 10 Seconds (Phony 'Man...
Early Voting Begins in Wisconsin Supreme Court Race That Could Shape National Politics...
All the Good Things: Justine Bateman Hopes Children Learn to Appreciate Elon Musk's...
Violence Is Cool Again: Unfunny Jimmy Kimmel Tells Audience NOT to Vandalize Teslas...
'LEGIT THOUGHT THIS POSTER WAS A JOKE'! Bernie Sanders and AOC Promote 'Fighting...
Sec. Duffy Threatens to Snatch NY Subway’s Allowance ... Keep It Safe or...

They Found Another One! Democrats Lament the Deportation of 'Innocent Mom' Who Broke Several of Our Laws

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on March 19, 2025

The only logical explanation for the Left's love of some of the world's worst people is they refuse to give President Donald Trump even the slightest political victory.

Advertisement

It's the only way it makes sense for Democrats to go all-in on defending violent, drug-dealing, murdering, rapist illegal immigrants from deportation by the BAD ORANGE MAN.

But, blinded by their hatred, the Left doesn't seem to understand that defending the worst of bad actors is harming them politically.

The other day, we told you about Leftists clutching pearls after a Milwaukee woman was deported following a bust of a major marijuana trafficking ring.

Now here's another one they're really upset over:

The entire post reads:

Jeanette is in our country illegally, had multiple ICE detainer requests, was convicted of forged instrument possession, and was convicted of failure to display proof of insurance and driving without a license.

She also posted this photo hoping for Trump to be kiIIed.

Democrats and the media are claiming she’s just an innocent mom with no criminal history.

They’re lying.

By being in America illegally, she is a criminal. As is every illegal immigrant.

This isn't hard.

Recommended

Bill Melugin Has Some Info About MN's Retirement Fund As Gov. Walz Cheers Tesla Stock Drop
Doug P.
Advertisement

Leftists aren't nearly as upset about saving one life by stopping this unlicensed driver from being on the road though.

Remember that when they demand we give up our guns to 'save one life.'

According to the Left, yes.

Just amazing.

They think this is a winning argument.

They do not care about us one bit.

For every Leftist who is mad about deportations, this writer says they're welcome to house these illegals in their homes until they're deported.

She doesn't think anyone will take up that offer, though.

Advertisement

There are rules, and every country has a right to enforce them.

Yep.

Because -- once again -- being in the country illegally is a criminal act.

Their definition of 'innocent' is its antonym.

No other criminal would get away with that.

Nor should they.

Tags: DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LIBS OF TIK TOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Melugin Has Some Info About MN's Retirement Fund As Gov. Walz Cheers Tesla Stock Drop
Doug P.
BLIND: Atlantic Writer Says He Can't See Political Motivation Behind Tesla Attacks, So It's Not Terrorism
Amy Curtis
Clucking Mad: Biden's Chicken Massacre Scrambles Egg Prices, Leaves Kaitlan Collins Egg-sasperated
justmindy
Steele Dossier? More Like Steele Disaster: Horton Slams Washed-Up Spy for Trump-Russia Flop
justmindy
She's BAAAAAAACK! Hillary Clinton AGAIN Calls for Censorship of Free Speech to Protect 'How We Think'
Amy Curtis
CNN Contributor NAILS IT When He Says No One Knows What the Democratic Party Stands for Anymore (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Melugin Has Some Info About MN's Retirement Fund As Gov. Walz Cheers Tesla Stock Drop Doug P.
Advertisement