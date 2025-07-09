'It's Now Clear There Was a Conspiracy': Rep. Comer Says Biden's Doc Took the 5th (Then QUICKLY Left)

VIP
Doug P. | 11:48 AM on July 09, 2025
Meme

While many in the media are pretending to just now be noticing that there was a cover-up effort in the Biden White House and among Democrats to hide the true condition of the person who president, all eyes today were on Joe Biden's physician, Kevin O'Connor. 

O'Connor had been subpoenaed to testify behind closed doors before the House Oversight Committee as part of an investigation on the effort to cover up Joe Biden's cognitive decline. In O'Connor's report from the last time he examined Biden, he declared him "fit for duty" and made no mention of prostate problems, even though Biden has recently been diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer:

O’Connor’s last physical exam of Biden, which was dated Feb. 24, 2024, described the then-president as “fit for duty,” adding that he “fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations.” 

His exam did not detail anything related to Biden’s prostate, but he did note that a skin lesion of his chest that had been removed in 2023 “was found to be basal cell carcinoma.”

None of this adds up, and O'Connor seems to know it judging from what Rep. James Comer said happened today in the Oversight Committee hearing about the effort to cover up Biden's decline: 

Make Memes Great Again! Appeals Court Throws Out Douglass Mackey's Wrongful Conviction
Grateful Calvin
Here's the full post from Rep. Comer:

President Joe Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, just plead the fifth at his deposition before Congress today.  

It’s now clear there was a conspiracy to cover up President Biden’s cognitive decline after Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician and family business associate, refused to answer any questions and chose to hide behind the fifth amendment. The American people demand transparency but Dr. O’Connor would rather conceal the truth. Dr. O’Connor took the fifth when asked if he was told to lie about President Biden’s health and whether he was fit to be President of the United States. Congress must assess legislative solutions to prevent such a coverup from happening again. We will continue to interview more Biden White House aides to get the answers Americans deserve.

This was the scene when O'Connor left the hearing after showing how eager he was to explain why Biden was totally mentally and physically fit to be the leader of the free world: 

O'Connor couldn't get out of there fast enough. 

Where will this all lead, if anywhere? Well, stay tuned. 

