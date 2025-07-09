When You've Lost the 'Wise Latina' ... Even Justice Sotomayor Cannot Believe How Dumb KBJ Is

As Titchy reported yesterday, the United States Supreme Court ruled 8-1 that President Trump is, in fact, able to RIF executive branch employees.

You know, because he is the President and everything.

The 8-1 ruling shows that even Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor recognize that a California District Court judge cannot prevent the President from firing people who work for him.

The lone holdout in the ruling was, of course, Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is increasingly making it obvious that she is a woman who was only appointed because of DEI, not because of any legal qualifications or acumen. (Shocker!)

Jackson's dissent from the overwhelming majority was so bad that even Sotomayor, the 'Wise Latina' herself, had to call her out.

🚨 OMG: Now a LIBERAL Supreme Court justice is trying to teach Justice Ketanji Jackson how this whole "judicial" thing works...



Jackson is the ONLY dissent. Sotomayor has to remind Jackson, for some reason, that the case before them is NOT about what Jackson thought it was.



My… https://t.co/XC1BkhrMs3 pic.twitter.com/FFGFz41Ous — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 8, 2025

The highlighted sections of Sotomayor's opinion are as follows:

'The plans themselves are not before this Court, at this stage, and we thus have no occasion to consider whether they can and will be carried out consistent with the constraints of law.'



'The relevant Executive Order directs agencies to plan reorganizations and reductions in force 'consistent with applicable law.''

OK, this is just embarrassing now. Jackson is apparently incapable of understanding the question before the Court, or the difference between a motion and a case, and even her fellow liberals have had just about enough of her.

Yikes indeed.

Maybe Jackson should pursue another career. She kind of sucks at this one.

Sotomayor when she found out she's no longer the dumbest justice: https://t.co/A1wpLk4Bkx pic.twitter.com/reLtV8XwS8 — Wattus Maximus (@WattusMaximus) July 8, 2025

That's what makes it even more embarrassing. Sotomayor has had more than her share of dumb moments in her time on SCOTUS.

If even she can't tolerate Jackson's ignorance? Hoo, boy!

HA.

Jackson not only can't define a woman, she likes to include irrelevant science fiction scenarios in her opinions, like Martians 'from another planet.' (What other planet would Martians be from, exactly?)

sounds like even Sotomayor would throw KBJ off the Court if she could



it's time to put the proposal of impeachment for incompetence on the table for real



this just can't go on like this https://t.co/JQdicyVnr2 — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) July 8, 2025

This idea needs to be given SERIOUS consideration.

Republicans don't have the two-thirds majority needed to convict and remove her, of course, but Articles of Impeachment should still be introduced by the House. Jackson is a disgrace to SCOTUS, and House Republicans should put that on record.

How bad is it? The "Wise Latina Woman" has to excoriate her fellow liberal justice, and DEI appointee, how the US Supreme Court works. In writing no less!



Who in the Biden Administration honestly believed this was the best choice for the highest court? https://t.co/4SqldIyG1m — Michael D. Brown (@MichaelBrownUSA) July 8, 2025

No one believed it. Absolutely no one. Not even brain-dead Biden himself.

Joe Biden didn’t nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson for her keen legal mind, and even Justice Sotomayor knows this. https://t.co/XbI1kZ69n2 — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 8, 2025

We can't imagine how much Justice Kagan was facepalming at Jackson's dissent.

Kagan may be a leftist and wrong on just about every issue, but she's not dumb. (Well ... not AS dumb.)

Yep. It was probably something like that.

This is what happens when people make DEI decisions.. When even Sotomayor’s gotta explain basic case law to you, that's BAD. — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) July 8, 2025

SCOTUS justices have massive staffs compared to other judges, and they spend a lot of time deliberating



For this to make it all the way into her ruling means that they probably tried to repeatedly tell Justice Jackson that she was wrong and she still didn't figure it out. 🤦‍♂️ — Plastic Chair Disrespecter (@PlasticChairDis) July 8, 2025

Either that or her clerks are just as ignorant as she is. That's a real possibility.

A person who is suffering from impostor syndrome isn't likely to hire anyone who can demonstrate how unqualified she is. She just wants 'yes men.' (Or yes 'they/thems'.)

How bad is KBJ as a SCOTUS Justice? She has been rebuked in the last 2 weeks by EVERY member of the Court.

Today was Sotomayor’s turn. https://t.co/5JPZGKuybB — RNLA ⚖️ (@TheRepLawyer) July 8, 2025

If this is what Jackson's fellow justices are putting in writing, imagine what they must be saying about her behind closed doors.

Ketanji Jackson is the most incompetent and blatantly ignorant person to ever become a Justice of the Supreme Court.



How thoroughly embarrassing to SCOTUS. https://t.co/9r2g1Dlhua — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) July 8, 2025

Magna Cum Laude from Harvard Law School https://t.co/4VY9Og6xMK — Sigurd from Ingermanland (@Sigurdtheingria) July 9, 2025

Uh-huh. And that tells us pretty much everything we need to know about the value of any degree from Harvard.

Omg this can’t be real life https://t.co/3hZQE0jyVx — WarrenAllYouCanEatBuffett (@killagroove) July 9, 2025

Sadly, it is.

And Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is a living embodiment of the absolute toxic poison that DEI is to any institution, let alone the highest court in the land.

Thanks a pantload, Joe Biden.