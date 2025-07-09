'It's Now Clear There Was a Conspiracy': Rep. Comer Says Biden's Doc Took...
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Now Thinks That Even the LIBS on the Supreme Court...
Brent Gardner Talks Social Security, Border Funding & Entitlement Reform After OBBB
Ex '60 Minutes' Journo's Explanation for Why CBS Settled the Trump Lawsuit Overheats...
Joe Concha Couldn't Help But Notice What Dems DIDN'T Say After Armed Attack...
VIP
‘I Just Don’t Understand’: SC Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Shocked How Much People...
Mayor Karen Bass Tells ICE It’s Her Job to Protect Los Angeles When...
Tom Homan Blames Extreme Rhetoric from Democrats for Attack on ICE Agents and...
Alligator Alcatraz Detainee Says The Place is Freezing and Mosquitoes Are the Size...
VIP
The No-Longer-Rhetorical Question of Democrat Violence
NBC News: Liberia Faces Unplanned Pregnancies Because of US Aid Cuts
Trump Doesn’t Care That Returning Haitians Home Would Be a ‘Death Sentence’
Mayor Karen Bass Says the Problems at MacArthur Park Can't Be Solved Overnight
Rep. Jamie Raskin: MAGA’s Assault on Planned Parenthood Is Unconstitutional

When You've Lost the 'Wise Latina' ... Even Justice Sotomayor Cannot Believe How Dumb KBJ Is

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:00 AM on July 09, 2025
Twitchy

As Titchy reported yesterday, the United States Supreme Court ruled 8-1 that President Trump is, in fact, able to RIF executive branch employees. 

You know, because he is the President and everything. 

Advertisement

The 8-1 ruling shows that even Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor recognize that a California District Court judge cannot prevent the President from firing people who work for him. 

The lone holdout in the ruling was, of course, Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is increasingly making it obvious that she is a woman who was only appointed because of DEI, not because of any legal qualifications or acumen. (Shocker!)

Jackson's dissent from the overwhelming majority was so bad that even Sotomayor, the 'Wise Latina' herself, had to call her out. 

The highlighted sections of Sotomayor's opinion are as follows: 

'The plans themselves are not before this Court, at this stage, and we thus have no occasion to consider whether they can and will be carried out consistent with the constraints of law.'

'The relevant Executive Order directs agencies to plan reorganizations and reductions in force 'consistent with applicable law.''

OK, this is just embarrassing now. Jackson is apparently incapable of understanding the question before the Court, or the difference between a motion and a case, and even her fellow liberals have had just about enough of her. 

Recommended

'It's Now Clear There Was a Conspiracy': Rep. Comer Says Biden's Doc Took the 5th (Then QUICKLY Left)
Doug P.
Advertisement

Yikes indeed. 

Maybe Jackson should pursue another career. She kind of sucks at this one. 

That's what makes it even more embarrassing. Sotomayor has had more than her share of dumb moments in her time on SCOTUS. 

If even she can't tolerate Jackson's ignorance? Hoo, boy! 

HA. 

Jackson not only can't define a woman, she likes to include irrelevant science fiction scenarios in her opinions, like Martians 'from another planet.' (What other planet would Martians be from, exactly?)

This idea needs to be given SERIOUS consideration. 

Republicans don't have the two-thirds majority needed to convict and remove her, of course, but Articles of Impeachment should still be introduced by the House. Jackson is a disgrace to SCOTUS, and House Republicans should put that on record. 

Advertisement

No one believed it. Absolutely no one. Not even brain-dead Biden himself. 

We can't imagine how much Justice Kagan was facepalming at Jackson's dissent. 

Kagan may be a leftist and wrong on just about every issue, but she's not dumb. (Well ... not AS dumb.)

Yep. It was probably something like that. 

Either that or her clerks are just as ignorant as she is. That's a real possibility. 

A person who is suffering from impostor syndrome isn't likely to hire anyone who can demonstrate how unqualified she is. She just wants 'yes men.' (Or yes 'they/thems'.)

Advertisement

If this is what Jackson's fellow justices are putting in writing, imagine what they must be saying about her behind closed doors. 

Uh-huh. And that tells us pretty much everything we need to know about the value of any degree from Harvard. 

Sadly, it is. 

And Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is a living embodiment of the absolute toxic poison that DEI is to any institution, let alone the highest court in the land.

Thanks a pantload, Joe Biden.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP SUPREME COURT DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION JUSTICE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON JUSTICE SONIA SOTOMAYOR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'It's Now Clear There Was a Conspiracy': Rep. Comer Says Biden's Doc Took the 5th (Then QUICKLY Left)
Doug P.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Now Thinks That Even the LIBS on the Supreme Court Are 'Illegitimate'?
Doug P.
Ex '60 Minutes' Journo's Explanation for Why CBS Settled the Trump Lawsuit Overheats BS Detectors
Doug P.
Joe Concha Couldn't Help But Notice What Dems DIDN'T Say After Armed Attack on ICE Agents
Doug P.
Trump Doesn’t Care That Returning Haitians Home Would Be a ‘Death Sentence’
Brett T.
Alligator Alcatraz Detainee Says The Place is Freezing and Mosquitoes Are the Size of Elephants - OH, NO!
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'It's Now Clear There Was a Conspiracy': Rep. Comer Says Biden's Doc Took the 5th (Then QUICKLY Left) Doug P.
Advertisement