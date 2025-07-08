PULPIT POLITICS: IRS Levels the Playing Field, Letting ALL Churches Do What Democrats...
Former CIA Officer Sheds Light on What 'PROBABLY' Happened to the Epstein Files...

SCOTUS Rules That Trump Can Go Ahead With Large-Scale Workforce Reductions

Brett T. | 4:45 PM on July 08, 2025
derooshh

Here's another case that never should have made it as far as the Supreme Court. It was an 8-1 decision … guess who dissented?

Yes, the Supreme Court has ruled that President Donald Trump can go ahead with large-scale workforce reductions in more than 20 federal departments. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented.

Devin Dwyer reports for ABC News:

The Supreme Court is allowing President Donald Trump to move forward with an executive order mandating a restructure of federal agencies and mass layoffs of federal workers.

In a two-paragraph unsigned order, the court explained that it was lifting a preliminary injunction issued by a district court in California because "the government is likely to succeed on its argument that the Executive Order and [OMB] memorandum are lawful."

The decision, another victory for Trump at the Supreme Court, allows the government to begin taking steps to dramatically overhaul 21 agencies and departments, including the departments of Commerce, Health and Human Services, Energy, Treasury, and State.

Look at that, another injunction from a district court overruled. Maybe activist judges should give up trying to block the president's agenda at every turn.

People use DEI as an insult, as if President Joe Biden nominated Brown Jackson because he'd promised to nominate a black woman.

Amen.

All of the winning lately has been a great morale booster. The agenda that the people voted for last November is being implemented, as it should have from the start.

