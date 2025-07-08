SCOTUS Rules That Trump Can Go Ahead With Large-Scale Workforce Reductions

Here's another case that never should have made it as far as the Supreme Court. It was an 8-1 decision … guess who dissented?

Yes, the Supreme Court has ruled that President Donald Trump can go ahead with large-scale workforce reductions in more than 20 federal departments. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court is allowing President Trump to move forward with an executive order mandating a restructure of federal agencies and mass layoffs of federal workers. https://t.co/EYZygrTgTG — ABC News (@ABC) July 8, 2025

Devin Dwyer reports for ABC News:

The Supreme Court is allowing President Donald Trump to move forward with an executive order mandating a restructure of federal agencies and mass layoffs of federal workers. In a two-paragraph unsigned order, the court explained that it was lifting a preliminary injunction issued by a district court in California because "the government is likely to succeed on its argument that the Executive Order and [OMB] memorandum are lawful." … The decision, another victory for Trump at the Supreme Court, allows the government to begin taking steps to dramatically overhaul 21 agencies and departments, including the departments of Commerce, Health and Human Services, Energy, Treasury, and State.

Look at that, another injunction from a district court overruled. Maybe activist judges should give up trying to block the president's agenda at every turn.

🚨 BREAKING - VICTORY: The US Supreme Court GREENLIGHTS President Trump’s major federal workforce cuts in 19 departments



8-1



Guess who dissented?



Ketanji Jackson. pic.twitter.com/zlYnqLcvwq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 8, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: The Supreme Court sides with President Trump — allows SWEEPING federal workforce cuts, 8-1



The lazy, useless hacks in government are headed straight to the unemployment line 🔥



MAJOR WIN!



(And Jackson once again proves she shouldn’t be on the court.) pic.twitter.com/dxNglkClvG — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 8, 2025

The Supreme Court has granted the Trump administration's request to pause a district court order preventing the government from formulating and implementing plans to initiate large-scale reductions of the federal workforce. Justice Jackson dissented. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) July 8, 2025

When Ketanji Brown Jackson is too stupid for even Sonya Sotomayor, well, that is saying something. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 8, 2025

Jackson should honestly be removed from the court. It’s actually not even funny how bad at her job she is — Braden41 (@Braden_4198) July 8, 2025

Jackson is a rogue, activist, DEI Judge. — Rebecca (@RebeccaMtn) July 8, 2025

People use DEI as an insult, as if President Joe Biden nominated Brown Jackson because he'd promised to nominate a black woman.

You have to wonder when you are the only one out of 9 not in agreement….maybe it’s time for some self reflection 🤔 — Fiona Kitty Mom (@fionakittymom) July 8, 2025

Jackson is incompetent. And that’s being nice. — PNW Conservative (@UnderWashington) July 8, 2025

Nice! Finally clearing out the dead weight. Good riddance! — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) July 8, 2025

It's time to clean up. No more money for people who do nothing. This should have happened a long time ago. — TheCommonVoice (@TheWorldVoices) July 8, 2025

Elon would have loved this.



I hope he is up there looking down on all the firing that is about to go on. — ANDYSAVANA (@ANDYSAVANAUS) July 8, 2025

Amen.

8-1 decision. Not a difficult one to call.



Yes, this administration, and as many more as we can get, will be repealing the 20th century and aggressively "trimming" the Federal government. — Warlord of Multnomah (@WLofMV) July 8, 2025

I’m not tired of winning. — Jeffrey “American by the Grace of God” Walker (@Floridaguy74656) July 8, 2025

All of the winning lately has been a great morale booster. The agenda that the people voted for last November is being implemented, as it should have from the start.

