Biden Handlers Panic as Investigation Blows Cover-Up Wide Open

Tiffany Cross Equates Immigration Enforcement with Abductions, Nazi Concentration Camps and the Holocaust

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:30 PM on July 09, 2025
meme

Political analyst Tiffany Cross was deemed too controversial for MSNBC, so the network fired her a few years ago. CNN, looking to add more insanity to its programming, recently brought her on, and she did not disappoint. Crazy was flying everywhere as she compared President Donald Trump's enforcement of our nation’s immigration laws to the Holocaust, illegal alien detention facilities to Nazi concentration camps, and illegal alien arrests to kidnappings.

Here’s her lunacy. (WATCH)

Loon? That’s why CNN brought her on!

Posters were upset with Cross’s lazy allegory attempts. It only proves she doesn’t know what she is ranting about.

That’s about right!

Commenters say CNN should not invite guests they know are only going to lie and exploit real victims for current political points.

This Democrat rhetoric is endangering ICE agents and others who are helping to enforce the law.

Posters say if Democrats are upset about how the law is being enforced, they can blame themselves for electing and supporting former President Joe Biden. He flooded the U.S. with illegal aliens, after all.

There’s nothing of substance to argue. Democrats need illegal aliens to inflate census numbers so they can keep seats in Congress. They know their party is toast if only American citizens are used to determine House seats/Electoral College votes.

