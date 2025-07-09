Tiffany Cross Equates Immigration Enforcement with Abductions, Nazi Concentration Camps and the Holocaust

Political analyst Tiffany Cross was deemed too controversial for MSNBC, so the network fired her a few years ago. CNN, looking to add more insanity to its programming, recently brought her on, and she did not disappoint. Crazy was flying everywhere as she compared President Donald Trump's enforcement of our nation’s immigration laws to the Holocaust, illegal alien detention facilities to Nazi concentration camps, and illegal alien arrests to kidnappings.

Here’s her lunacy. (WATCH)

CNN's Tiffany Cross repeatedly accuses President Trump of disappearing people and sending them to Nazi style concertation camps.



"We're talking about it like it's no big deal that they are kidnaping people and transporting them to concentration camps" pic.twitter.com/vKLbbSLQT2 — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) July 9, 2025

Shameful agitation propaganda. When did lying like this on TV become acceptable as a news show? — FLFGuru (@flwronly124) July 9, 2025

What a loon — (((Civil_DiscourseNY)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@Next_andReady) July 9, 2025

Loon? That’s why CNN brought her on!

Posters were upset with Cross’s lazy allegory attempts. It only proves she doesn’t know what she is ranting about.

I don't think Tiffany Cross knows what happened during the Holocaust. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) July 9, 2025

Using the phrase “concentration camp” to describe a detention center minimizes victims & survivors



Tiffany Cross should be able to make her point without appropriating the Holocaust for shock value



In that clip, Cross uses the propaganda tool of repetition. pic.twitter.com/kIOqBIASRG — Stop Uyghur Genocide (@UserrrNamezzz) July 9, 2025

I don't think she knows anything about anything!! pic.twitter.com/lrHrNCiwDV — Sexytractorgirl (@SpecialCS1) July 9, 2025

That’s about right!

Commenters say CNN should not invite guests they know are only going to lie and exploit real victims for current political points.

It is time we stop allowing these blatant lies from being perpetuated. This is straight out false. She should not be on TV. Why does CNN allow this? — Patty Free (@pattymaese8) July 9, 2025

This is unhinged lunacy. Comparing immigration enforcement to Nazi camps insults real victims of history. Tiffany Cross is peddling deranged lies to rile up hate. CNN has become pure activist garbage. — For God & Country🇺🇸 (@PatriotVigil) July 9, 2025

@CNN should be helping Tiffany Cross check into a padded room not spreading her insanity through their network. — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) July 9, 2025

..kidnapping people? = arresting illegals! — adriana sayle (@adrianasayle1) July 9, 2025

Yet another example of spouting off inflammatory statements with no proof. For instance, how about explain the term 'kidnapping.' — FraudulentAndFlatulent (@z150wattz) July 9, 2025

Shut it down @CNN , officers are getting ambushed. Tone down the rhetoric. — MomHood (@nogreaterreward) July 9, 2025

This Democrat rhetoric is endangering ICE agents and others who are helping to enforce the law.

Posters say if Democrats are upset about how the law is being enforced, they can blame themselves for electing and supporting former President Joe Biden. He flooded the U.S. with illegal aliens, after all.

Yeah I don’t care. People shouldn’t come here illegally. I don’t care if they are criminals or not. They should be deported. Blame Joe Biden for even letting them in — The Iron Lady 🇺🇸 (@ironwitch_) July 9, 2025

They are being detained until their immigration cases are adjudicated. Once adjudicated, they are provided with an all expenses paid trip to their native country where they are reunited with their fellow countryman and families. What is there to be complained about? — James Orr (@jamesborr85) July 9, 2025

There’s nothing of substance to argue. Democrats need illegal aliens to inflate census numbers so they can keep seats in Congress. They know their party is toast if only American citizens are used to determine House seats/Electoral College votes.