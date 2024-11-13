A 'NY Times' Young Undecided Voter Shares What Radicalized Her to Pull the...
California Teacher Sparks Outrage After Telling Students Hispanic Trump Voting Parents Want to be White

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:25 PM on November 13, 2024
ImgFlip

Corey DeAngelis, School Choice Advocate and Randi Weingarten's worst nightmare, brought an enraging story to the people of Twitter this morning.

Shocking to no one, the Libs are not taking the loss to Trump well. They are melting down. One of those was a California teacher.

Exposing a shady school board is so much fun. They tried to only show videos of parents supporting this teacher. There were many other voices and Corey has the video.

This Mom was not going to take it.

justmindy
They only punish hate speech if the target is their ally.

Imagine a teacher telling your child 'you want to be white', just because you are Hispanic and chose to vote for Trump. 

Oh, America is watching and that School Board better listen to the parents who pay the taxes in that district. 

Americans can hear it for themselves. 

Bingo!

