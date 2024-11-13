California Teacher Sparks Outrage After Telling Students Hispanic Trump Voting Parents Want to be White

Corey DeAngelis, School Choice Advocate and Randi Weingarten's worst nightmare, brought an enraging story to the people of Twitter this morning.

BREAKING: Parents WENT OFF on the California public school teacher who had a meltdown in class after Trump won.



They said he "made the most racist comment" and "should be FIRED." Parents are "offended," "put [the school board] on notice " & MORE.



I have the video.

Buckle up👇🧵 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 13, 2024

Shocking to no one, the Libs are not taking the loss to Trump well. They are melting down. One of those was a California teacher.

The school board hid the video of anyone speaking against them last night.



But they showed video of people speaking favorably about them.



I've never seen anything like it.



Thankfully, a parent who supports Trump brought their own camera and tripod.



Here is that video.👇🧵 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 13, 2024

Exposing a shady school board is so much fun. They tried to only show videos of parents supporting this teacher. There were many other voices and Corey has the video.

Hispanic mom GOES OFF on teacher who had a meltdown in class after Trump won:



"To say that a Hispanic man wants to be White .. I'm offended. Yo soy Mexicana. I am Chicana. I am indigenous, and my family voted for Trump .. [the teacher] should be FIRED .. You are put on notice." pic.twitter.com/EQsjPcKSxY — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 13, 2024

This Mom was not going to take it.

"The majority of your student population is Hispanic .. What [Mr. Perez] just did is make the most RACIST comment, to tell them that their fathers, that if they voted for Trump, that they only did it because they wish they were White. That is the worst of it all. SHAME ON HIM." pic.twitter.com/EaiZyg5VFT — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 13, 2024

They only punish hate speech if the target is their ally.

"This thing went viral of this teacher, Mr. Perez .. he went crazy .. he's cussing, he's calling people like us that are conservative, that we want to be White. This is a RACIAL RANT .. REMOVE HIM of his duties." pic.twitter.com/PFVLQmREGc — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 13, 2024

"I'm Mexican-American ..

What that teacher did was unacceptable. He said things that should have never been said. He used profane language .. He has a right to say those things, but not at our schools. That was just crossing the line .. there needs to be some MAJOR CONSEQUENCES." pic.twitter.com/K7p8E62mIl — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 13, 2024

Imagine a teacher telling your child 'you want to be white', just because you are Hispanic and chose to vote for Trump.

"We have attracted the attention of the world's richest man, @elonmusk, Corey DeAngelis, one of the top education experts .. SIX-ALARM DUMPSTERFIRE .. we're world famous on something and it's not very good .. this looks worse than a CLOWN CAR THREE-RING CIRCUS ... KNOCK IT OFF!" pic.twitter.com/9havbFVddV — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 13, 2024

Oh, America is watching and that School Board better listen to the parents who pay the taxes in that district.

"That's ghetto! They're talking about this Mr. Perez. I'm surprised .. How many times have you people buried things under the rug? From assault to sexual molestation .. we pay record amount of money for that crap that you didn't take care of." pic.twitter.com/3zwKC8T9y5 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 13, 2024

After my posts went viral Friday – viewed over 25 million times – this teacher's anti-Trump meltdown has already been covered outlets including Fox News, NBC, ABC, CBS, Los Angeles Times, Daily Mail, Blaze TV, Sky News, & The Daily Beast.



X holds schools accountable, @elonmusk. pic.twitter.com/u3zKyechtF — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 13, 2024

More headlines about the teacher's anti-Trump meltdown in class.



We are the media now, @elonmusk. pic.twitter.com/5awhaCND8G — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 13, 2024

Here's the audio of the teacher meltdown that led to these parents showing up at the school board meeting 🚨https://t.co/oUT10TzoOD — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 13, 2024

Americans can hear it for themselves.

This is exactly why we need to get rid of the teachers union. No more tenure, fired if you do something atrocious and against education and you have to reapply every year to keep your classroom. Period. — Erin Disengaged (@ErinDisengaged) November 13, 2024

Bingo!