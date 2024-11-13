Senate Republicans Choose New Leader as They Prepare to Take Control and Advance Trump's Agenda

The Senate has voted and they have a new Leader .... Senator Thune.

Thune wins contested race for Senate GOP leader https://t.co/mEsH8RM8bA — POLITICO (@politico) November 13, 2024

John Thune will lead the Senate Republican conference next term, winning a three-way election to succeed Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in a closed-door vote on Wednesday. The South Dakotan will take over in January at the turn of the new Congress, when Republicans are expected to control the government trifecta: the House, Senate and the presidency. And he’ll have some room to maneuver in his own chamber, with Republicans’ 53-seat majority, as the party considers wide-ranging legislation that would tackle tax cuts, immigration and energy policy.

John Thune was the best option for Senate Majority Leader. The job requires a particular set of skills, and they aren't the ones that have been loudly discussed over the last week. I'm glad he was chosen. He'll be good in the role. https://t.co/7LzeooXsp7 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 13, 2024

The job is often like herding cats so the ability to manage many personalities is a must.

Senate majority leader and speaker of the house is a skill based, thankless job. Whoever gets the job will end up a hate sponge for both parties for the next 2 years.



It is better to have somebody with practical skills than someone people will fall out of love with by Spring — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) November 13, 2024

It needs to be someone more concerned with the whole body than promoting their own personality.

Little know fact, Sen. John Thune is a big Dodgers & baseball fan. https://t.co/juIehl4mEm — Tim Rosales (@TimRosales) November 13, 2024

Please don't hold that against him.

Scott isn't particularly liked, and you piss off 4 people, whatever you're trying to get pass is sunk. That was my issue with Scott. — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) November 13, 2024

Also, everyone likes to spit fire at McConnell, but Pence was a poor advocate in the first admin, which was a large part of the problem people tended to ignore. Vance is ready to run through some walls, so I expect a much different dynamic this time. — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) November 13, 2024

As a reminder, Vance is President of the Senate and can have a huge say in what happens in the body.

Not all elected Republicans were happy by the choice.

John Thune is Senate Majority Leader.



He has a short window to show us he will support President Trump, fill his cabinet, confirm his judges, and pass his agenda.



If he does, we will support him.



If he doesn't, we will work to remove him. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 13, 2024

Only time will tell. For now, offering support and prayer is the best thing Republicans can do as January approaches.