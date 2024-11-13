California Teacher Sparks Outrage After Telling Students Hispanic Trump Voting Parents Wan...
Senate Republicans Choose New Leader as They Prepare to Take Control and Advance Trump's Agenda

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:00 PM on November 13, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The Senate has voted and they have a new Leader .... Senator Thune.

John Thune will lead the Senate Republican conference next term, winning a three-way election to succeed Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in a closed-door vote on Wednesday.

                                         

The South Dakotan will take over in January at the turn of the new Congress, when Republicans are expected to control the government trifecta: the House, Senate and the presidency. And he’ll have some room to maneuver in his own chamber, with Republicans’ 53-seat majority, as the party considers wide-ranging legislation that would tackle tax cuts, immigration and energy policy.

The job is often like herding cats so the ability to manage many personalities is a must.

It needs to be someone more concerned with the whole body than promoting their own personality.

Please don't hold that against him.

As a reminder, Vance is President of the Senate and can have a huge say in what happens in the body.

Not all elected Republicans were happy by the choice.

Only time will tell. For now, offering support and prayer is the best thing Republicans can do as January approaches.

