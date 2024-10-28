TIDE IS TURNING! 49ers' Nick Bosa BOLDLY Wears MAGA Hat During Field Interview (NBC Tries Editing It OUT)

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on October 28, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

People used to be afraid and even ashamed of wearing their MAGA gear and swag because the people who call us all fascists for wearing such things are ironically fascists who will do whatever it takes to cancel and destroy someone for daring to wear that evil red hat. It's shocking honestly that none of them has figured out they are the bad guys and that Americans in general are really tired of being scolded and lectured and bullied ...

The tide is turning.

49ers' Nick Bosa 'crashed' the a post game interview wearing his MAGA hat, and it was glorious.

Watch:

Look at the smiles.

Look at the ACTUAL joy.

This is America being America again, people being who they are and believing what they want without having to be afraid of getting canceled because some overly-sensitive, thin-skinned a-hole in Oregon got 'their' feelings hurt. No more. This whole 'woke' agenda has done so much damage to our country and our people; we no longer relate to one another because we're all too busy waiting to be offended by one another.

No more. It's time to send a message to the people supporting their bully platform they pretend is kind. Trump must win and he must win with SO MUCH OF THE VOTE that these people looking to harm others for wrong-think and wrong-speak learn a lesson.

We are done.

Because of course they did.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
They did but honestly, who even cares at this point?

We are too.

Let's do this!

