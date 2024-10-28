TIDE IS TURNING! 49ers' Nick Bosa BOLDLY Wears MAGA Hat During Field Interview (NBC Tries Editing It OUT)

People used to be afraid and even ashamed of wearing their MAGA gear and swag because the people who call us all fascists for wearing such things are ironically fascists who will do whatever it takes to cancel and destroy someone for daring to wear that evil red hat. It's shocking honestly that none of them has figured out they are the bad guys and that Americans in general are really tired of being scolded and lectured and bullied ...

The tide is turning.

49ers' Nick Bosa 'crashed' the a post game interview wearing his MAGA hat, and it was glorious.

Watch:

It's not just that Nick Bosa crashed the post game with his MAGA hat...



It's that everyone else around him enjoyed it.



The tide has turned. pic.twitter.com/MUr0jIphTC — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 28, 2024

Look at the smiles.

Look at the ACTUAL joy.

This is America being America again, people being who they are and believing what they want without having to be afraid of getting canceled because some overly-sensitive, thin-skinned a-hole in Oregon got 'their' feelings hurt. No more. This whole 'woke' agenda has done so much damage to our country and our people; we no longer relate to one another because we're all too busy waiting to be offended by one another.

No more. It's time to send a message to the people supporting their bully platform they pretend is kind. Trump must win and he must win with SO MUCH OF THE VOTE that these people looking to harm others for wrong-think and wrong-speak learn a lesson.

We are done.

Apparently NBC has already edited it out — Angry Elephant (@Craptocracy) October 28, 2024

Because of course they did.

I’m sure NBC is gonna have a meltdown over Nick Bosa crashing that interview with that white and gold MAGA cap 🤣🤣🤣 — DEL (@delinthecity_) October 28, 2024

They did but honestly, who even cares at this point?

They are lovin it! pic.twitter.com/gBTpkXBI2W — 🐿️🥜 Stock Squirrel on YouTube (@StockSquirrel23) October 28, 2024

We are too.

Let's do this!

