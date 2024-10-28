Tony Hinchcliffe Takes Critics (Especially Tim Walz) APART for Losing it Over His PR Joke, TRIGGERS AOC

Yesterday during Trump's Rally at Madison Square Garden, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe did a 'set' of jokes that were crass, crude, and therefore, pretty damn funny. Especially the joke he made about Puerto Rico (If you're unfamiliar with Hinchcliffe, here is his brief bio: Tony Hinchcliffe is an American comedian who hosts the live comedy podcast Kill Tony, which is a showcase of professional and amateur comedians who take turns doing one-minute sets).

Advertisement

So of course, our pals on the Left (and some on the Right who really need to pull the stick out of their backside) are freaking out and claiming he was racist and therefore Trump is racist ... you get the picture. At some point in the last 16 years, Americans have lost their ability to laugh and move on.

Don Rickles would never stop throwing up if he saw this.

It is so overblown that Team Kamala released an AD claiming she cares about Puerto Rico ... no, really. If you're not laughing at the joke itself, you have to just point and laugh at the shiznit fit we're seeing on social and traditional media. People have lost their damn minds.

Including Tim Walz. Yeah, he's so manly he was upset by a joke - we made the same face.

Gov. Walz and @AOC react to this clip: “When you have some a-hole calling Puerto Rico ‘floating garbage,’ know that that's what they think about you. It's what they think about anyone who makes less money than them… I want every Puerto Rican in Philadelphia and Reading and… https://t.co/L5GdSvLJWT pic.twitter.com/y9DQTABM0v — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 27, 2024

Ugh, so much estrogen in that vidoe.

Hinchcliffe responded to the meltdown:

These people have no sense of humor. Wild that a vice presidential candidate would take time out of his “busy schedule” to analyze a joke taken out of context to make it seem racist. I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone…watch the whole set. I’m a… https://t.co/VFxHRcdv5k — Tony Hinchcliffe (@TonyHinchcliffe) October 27, 2024

His post continues:

I’m a comedian Tim…might be time to change your tampon.

Right? Well, that triggered AOC:

Can’t get over this dude telling someone else to change tampons when he’s the one shitting bricks in his Depends after realizing opening for a Trump rally and feeding red-meat racism alongside a throng of other bigots to a frothing crowd does, unironically, make you one of them. https://t.co/kr82avveYs — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 28, 2024

But wait, there's more:

You don’t “love Puerto Rico.” You like drinking piña coladas. There’s a difference — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 28, 2024

Because you know, Puerto Ricans love their Piña Coladas.

OMG did she really say that? Did she really just shame Hinchcliffe for his joke by making one herself that objectives a country with an alcoholic beverage? Yikes.

The hypocrisy is palpable.

PS: The same people throwing a fit over a joke he made about Puerto Rico were just fine with George Lopez joking about Mexicans being criminals AT WALZ'S OWN RALLY:

Yesterday at a Tim Walz rally, George Lopez made a joke about Mexicans stealing



Apparently, Democrats only don’t care when their comedians make jokes pic.twitter.com/dYyhvQTRKa — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 27, 2024

So spare us the pearl-clutching, Lefties. Seriously.

It. Was. A. Joke.

===========================================================================

Advertisement

Related:

And BOOM: Megyn Kelly Puts Michelle Obama IN HER PLACE for Saying Americans are Asking TOO MUCH of Kamala

Feminist Shares What Happened When She Peacefully Protested Trans Movement at Local Bar in Thread and WOW

KARMA? HA! WaPo Abortion Writer FLIPS OUT in Thread When Her MOM Chooses to Abort Her WaPo Subscription

TX Board Certified OBGYN DECIMATES Pro-Abort Lobby for Spreading Harmful Even DEADLY Lies in Epic Thread

'BREAKING': Kamala Harris SNUCK in an Interview With Joe Rogan ... No Really ... See for Yourself (ROFL)

===========================================================================