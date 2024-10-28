Tony Hinchcliffe Takes Critics (Especially Tim Walz) APART for Losing it Over His PR Joke, TRIGGERS AOC

Katie Pavlich Spotted 'a History Lesson for Hillary Clinton' Inside Madison Square Garden
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on October 28, 2024
Twitchy

Yesterday during Trump's Rally at Madison Square Garden, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe did a 'set' of jokes that were crass, crude, and therefore, pretty damn funny. Especially the joke he made about Puerto Rico (If you're unfamiliar with Hinchcliffe, here is his brief bio: Tony Hinchcliffe is an American comedian who hosts the live comedy podcast Kill Tony, which is a showcase of professional and amateur comedians who take turns doing one-minute sets).

So of course, our pals on the Left (and some on the Right who really need to pull the stick out of their backside) are freaking out and claiming he was racist and therefore Trump is racist ... you get the picture. At some point in the last 16 years, Americans have lost their ability to laugh and move on.

Don Rickles would never stop throwing up if he saw this.

It is so overblown that Team Kamala released an AD claiming she cares about Puerto Rico ... no, really. If you're not laughing at the joke itself, you have to just point and laugh at the shiznit fit we're seeing on social and traditional media. People have lost their damn minds.

Including Tim Walz. Yeah, he's so manly he was upset by a joke - we made the same face.

Ugh, so much estrogen in that vidoe.

Hinchcliffe responded to the meltdown:

His post continues:

I’m a comedian Tim…might be time to change your tampon.

Right? Well, that triggered AOC:

But wait, there's more:

Because you know, Puerto Ricans love their Piña Coladas.

OMG did she really say that? Did she really just shame Hinchcliffe for his joke by making one herself that objectives a country with an alcoholic beverage? Yikes.

The hypocrisy is palpable.

PS: The same people throwing a fit over a joke he made about Puerto Rico were just fine with George Lopez joking about Mexicans being criminals AT WALZ'S OWN RALLY:

So spare us the pearl-clutching, Lefties. Seriously.

It. Was. A. Joke.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================

