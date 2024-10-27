And BOOM: Megyn Kelly Puts Michelle Obama IN HER PLACE for Saying Americans...


Feminist Shares What Happened When She Peacefully Protested Trans Movement at Local Bar in Thread and WOW

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on October 27, 2024
Twitchy

Self-proclaimed 'uppity feminist' Jean Hatchet and her friend decided to put on a peaceful protest against the trans movement reminding them that trans women are men. In other words, two women went to a bar to protect women from confused, mentally ill men who like to wear dressed and play pretend.

You guys can probably already guess how this went:

They just used signs and if you look, none of them are controversial in the least.

Unless you're a bats**t, woke, crazed member of the trans movement.

There ya' go.

But then this happened ... 

Disgusting. Transphobes.

For protecting women.

Keep going.

Fella in a frock ... heh.

Their intention was to make people think.

Bingo.

Pointing out that trans women are actually men is offensive.

K.

Of course he ran off.

They're cowards.

And ran again.

Then the police arrived ... yay.

Disgusting b*tches. Classy.

The women were the aggressors.

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man.

Whoa.

Great evening. 

===========================================================================

Tags: FEMINIST KAMALA HARRIS TRANS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

