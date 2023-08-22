So ... Biden's OUT?! CNN suddenly 'perplexed' by corrupt DOJ covering for Biden 'Crime' Family (watch)

When this first crossed our timelines, we had to check once, twice, even three times to make sure this was actually CNN ... and it is. Suddenly one of the Left's biggest propaganda pushers and Democrat defenders is 'perplexed' by the corrupt DOJ? And how they've been covering for the Biden Crime Family?

NOW?!'

Don't take our word for it ... check this out:

NEW: CNN makes a shocking pivot, says they're 'perplexed' by the corruption coming out of the Department of 'Justice' as they continue to cover up for the Biden Crime Family.



That's something I never thought I would hear.



CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig blasted the DOJ for… pic.twitter.com/BRkk16SKXZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 22, 2023

Something we never thought we'd hear either.

From Collin Rugg per CNN:

CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig blasted the DOJ for their 'inexplicable' conduct with Hunter Biden. "I genuinely am perplexed by what DOJ’s doing here." "It’s really inexplicable to me. First, we had basically five years of behind-the-scenes investigation with no transparency, no action, and some questions being asked, what’s taken so long?"

If you're making a 'WTF' face, join the club.

So, either they've figured out covering for a president who makes jokes about the ground being hot after a massive fire that could have killed thousands of people is a bad look OR someone in the DNC has given them permission to start covering Biden for real so they can replace him.

Yeah, we know, that sounds totally tinfoil-y, but after what we saw them do in 2020, nothing would surprise us.

Like this message if you believe this video shows CNN laying the groundwork to run a Democratic candidate OTHER than Joe Biden. Then let me know who you think it’ll be… Newsome? — Elevator Charles 🛗 (@coopsimms) August 22, 2023

See, that's what we said.

And yup, Newsom.

Are they trying to slowly walk out the idea that Biden won’t be the nominee due to too many family legal issues? — MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) August 22, 2023

Could be.

Wow. CNN is moving on. I don’t know what PMSNBC is doing but it’s pretty obvious Joe’s media protection is coming to an end. I’m looking for CNN to start pushing Newsom.🤔 — Brian😎🇺🇸 (@BrianMGC) August 22, 2023

Now that the old timer has done his part and is starting to wear out his welcome, the party that's been using him as a Botox-filled puppet for the past four years is ready to use their pals in the media to remove him.

Sounds like the Democrats we know and loathe.

***

