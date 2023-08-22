Deputy Secretary of Defense wants our armed forces to be prepared - for...
President Biden isn't too sleepy to smile for some selfies with first responders
Joe Biden Gets Ruthlessly Mocked for Disastrous Hawaii Trip
Sorry Vivek Ramaswamy fans, but I'm starting to wonder if SOMETHING might be...
'He's the MASTER TROLL'! Trump tries to provoke opponents in advance of Wednesday's...
John Hayward goes scorched-EARTH on Democrats LINING their pockets with 'social justice' i...
Dick's Sporting Goods blames equity ... SORRY ... 'organized retail crime' for MASSIVE...
Democrats will fly a banner plane around Wednesday's GOP Debate ... and it's...
'YOU ARE LATE': Check out the way Maui residents 'welcomed' Biden (OMG-LOL, he...
We Spoke to an Amish Farmer Who's Being Targeted by the Government
Iowahawk's play-by-play makes Biden's gaffes/comments in Maui even WORSE (more hilarious)
BRUTAL thread dissects a media MORE concerned with egos and political power than...
'We are DONE!' Megyn Kelly takes MAN who thinks he's a chick APART...
Ph.D claiming Chinese and Russian media are trying to make Biden look bad...

So ... Biden's OUT?! CNN suddenly 'perplexed' by corrupt DOJ covering for Biden 'Crime' Family (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:20 PM on August 22, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

When this first crossed our timelines, we had to check once, twice, even three times to make sure this was actually CNN ... and it is. Suddenly one of the Left's biggest propaganda pushers and Democrat defenders is 'perplexed' by the corrupt DOJ? And how they've been covering for the Biden Crime Family?

NOW?!'

Don't take our word for it ... check this out:

Something we never thought we'd hear either.

From Collin Rugg per CNN:

CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig blasted the DOJ for their 'inexplicable' conduct with Hunter Biden.

"I genuinely am perplexed by what DOJ’s doing here."

"It’s really inexplicable to me. First, we had basically five years of behind-the-scenes investigation with no transparency, no action, and some questions being asked, what’s taken so long?"

If you're making a 'WTF' face, join the club.

So, either they've figured out covering for a president who makes jokes about the ground being hot after a massive fire that could have killed thousands of people is a bad look OR someone in the DNC has given them permission to start covering Biden for real so they can replace him.

Yeah, we know, that sounds totally tinfoil-y, but after what we saw them do in 2020, nothing would surprise us.

See, that's what we said.

And yup, Newsom. 

Recommended

John Hayward goes scorched-EARTH on Democrats LINING their pockets with 'social justice' in EPIC thread
Sam J.

Could be.

Now that the old timer has done his part and is starting to wear out his welcome, the party that's been using him as a Botox-filled puppet for the past four years is ready to use their pals in the media to remove him.

Sounds like the Democrats we know and loathe.

***

Related:

John Hayward goes scorched-EARTH on Democrats LINING their pockets with 'social justice' in EPIC thread

Dick's Sporting Goods blames equity ... SORRY ... 'organized retail crime' for MASSIVE drop in profits

Iowahawk's play-by-play makes Biden's gaffes/comments in Maui even WORSE (more hilarious)

'We are DONE!' Megyn Kelly takes MAN who thinks he's a chick APART for trying to silence female athlete

***

Related:

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: BIDEN CNN DOJ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Hayward goes scorched-EARTH on Democrats LINING their pockets with 'social justice' in EPIC thread
Sam J.
'We are DONE!' Megyn Kelly takes MAN who thinks he's a chick APART for trying to silence female athlete
Sam J.
Deputy Secretary of Defense wants our armed forces to be prepared - for Climate Change
Gordon Kushner
Iowahawk's play-by-play makes Biden's gaffes/comments in Maui even WORSE (more hilarious)
Sam J.
President Biden isn't too sleepy to smile for some selfies with first responders
Brett T.
'He's the MASTER TROLL'! Trump tries to provoke opponents in advance of Wednesday's debate
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
John Hayward goes scorched-EARTH on Democrats LINING their pockets with 'social justice' in EPIC thread Sam J.