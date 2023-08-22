John Hayward goes scorched-EARTH on Democrats LINING their pockets with 'social justice' in EPIC thread

Joe Biden Gets Ruthlessly Mocked for Disastrous Hawaii Trip
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on August 22, 2023
meme

John Hayward is truly one of this editor's favorite writers and thinkers. He finds a way to put in words what so many of us are thinking but can't quite express without cursing or getting in trouble on social media.

Or maybe that's just this editor? 

Ahem.

This time around, Hayward has done a deep-dive on Democrats who don't really care about their constituents, governing, or the country, just about big issues that never get resolved that lead to them lining their pockets and having more power.

Focusing on ... wait for it ... SOCIAL JUSTICE.

We'll let Hayward do the heavy lifting here:

Money and power.

Keep going.

Democrats are told America is BAD and if someone loves America, they're bad.

Social justice is built on the hate of one's own country.

Just sayin'.

All that matters is MORE government.

None of this would be possible without their pals in the media. Totally.

Bingo. They're to important to do their jobs ... duh.

Ideological foot soldiers.

Damn, he's so good at this.

Seriously.

Fair point.

... but have little interest in the responsibilities of governing.

***

DEMOCRATS JOHN HAYWARD

