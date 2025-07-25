WTF: U.K. Trans Activist Launches 'Safe With Me' Program to Make Kids Bathroom...
Trump's Executive Order Shakes Up College Athletics: Clarifying NIL and Employment Status
Obama's Presidential Library Is the PERFECT Symbol for His Corrupt, Ruinous Presidency
'Didn't Pay Any Taxes on Her 'Tax the Rich' Dress'? House Ethics Committee...
President Trump Minces No Words About Hamas Refusing ANOTHER Ceasefire (WATCH)
Weapons-Grade Stupid: Illogical New Republic Doubles Down on Anti-Trump Colbert Cancellati...
Revenge of the Janitors: Columbia’s Woke Meltdown Ends in Humiliating Settlement
Unhinged Leftists on Reddit Have Resorted to 'Reality Shifting' to Escape the Fact...
Amy Klobuchar Fact-NUKED from Orbit for Spinning Lies About Trump Admin's EPIC Changes...
John Brennan Tells an Agreeable Jen Psaki That Tulsi Gabbard's Lying, and You...
Democrats' Attempted Russia Rewrite: The Greatest Gaslight Show on Earth
VIP
South Park Just Showed All of Us Who Paramount, CBS and Comedy Central...
RUH-ROH, Raggy! Lefty Propaganda Org Media Matters 'STRUGGLING to Survive' and X Has...
Correlation Is NOT Causation: Lefty Thinks Declining Fertility Rates Means Overturning Roe...

WTAF? Rashida Tlaib Goes Full Ruprecht by Banging a Pot With a Spoon to 'Free Palestine'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:40 PM on July 25, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite


Some of the most hilarious parts of the 1988 comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels are the scenes where Steve Martin's character adopts the persona of Ruprecht the Monkey Boy, raving around like a lunatic to scare rich women away from Michael Caine's character after he's scammed money out of them.

Advertisement

Maybe no scene is funnier than when Ruprecht dances around his dungeon, banging a pot and shouting 'Oklahoma!' over and over again. 



Why are we bringing up an old scene from a classic, yet nearly 40-year-old comedy movie? 

Welp. It turns out that going full Ruprecht is now the strategy of Rashida Tlaib and the Democrats in the Hamas Caucus to bring attention to Palestine. 

And, once again, no. We are not kidding. Watch: 

What ... the ... crispety ... crunchety ... deep-fried ... [expletive deleted] ... did we just witness?

We'd almost ask if she's serious, except we are terrified that she is. 

We ... we have no words. Take it away, Twitter: 

Recommended

Obama's Presidential Library Is the PERFECT Symbol for His Corrupt, Ruinous Presidency
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

HAAAAAAAAAHAHAHA. 

These simply are not serious people. But we are baffled that Tlaib thought she could get away with this without being mocked into oblivion on social media. 

Aww. We kind of wish she had brought out her paddles to complete her beclownment. 

The IDF must be very nervous about her powerful message here. 

How will they be able to counter her cacophonic demands? 

God (or Allah) forbid she ever tell Hamas to release the hostages and surrender. 

This message is MUCH more effective. 

Probably with a lot more reverb due to the echo. 

If SNL were still a funny show, they would absolutely bring Will Ferrell back to mock this embarrassing display. 

Sadly, the SNL cast these days is more likely to join her in solidarity. 

Advertisement

The cafeteria probably should just let her keep the pot and the spoon. They are forever unclean. 

Even if they can wash all the germs off, nothing could ever clean away the shame. 

The entire state should hang its head. 

This is more humiliating than when the Wolverines lost to Appalachian State. 

That tracks. Except that the seal is smarter and more talented. 

Again, if people in Gaza really are 'starving' (as all of the leftist propaganda claims), there is only one group to blame, and it ain't Israel. 

If Tlaib isn't given the nickname 'Ruprecht' for the rest of her life, it will be a huge mistake. 

LOL. There's always a Simpsons gif. 

Advertisement

We ... are ... dying! 

But for the best musical tribute to Tlaib and her childish tantrum on the Capitol steps today, we have to turn to Jack White and The White Stripes.

Did we just say we were dying? Now we're officially dead. 

That's sure to be the hot new single on Spotify. 

But Rashida Tlaib might do well to remember another Ruprecht scene from Dirty Rotten Scoundrels before she decides to repeat her antics. 

Yikes. 

That might shut her up, alright. 

Or at least save the rest of us from having to endure the secondhand embarrassment.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular or more desperate as their approval numbers continue to plummet.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY FOREIGN POLICY HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINIANS PRO-PALESTINIAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Obama's Presidential Library Is the PERFECT Symbol for His Corrupt, Ruinous Presidency
Amy Curtis
WTF: U.K. Trans Activist Launches 'Safe With Me' Program to Make Kids Bathroom 'Allies' for Trans Adults
Amy Curtis
Trump's Executive Order Shakes Up College Athletics: Clarifying NIL and Employment Status
justmindy
Revenge of the Janitors: Columbia’s Woke Meltdown Ends in Humiliating Settlement
justmindy
'Didn't Pay Any Taxes on Her 'Tax the Rich' Dress'? House Ethics Committee Drops Some AOC Hypocrisy
Doug P.
President Trump Minces No Words About Hamas Refusing ANOTHER Ceasefire (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Obama's Presidential Library Is the PERFECT Symbol for His Corrupt, Ruinous Presidency Amy Curtis
Advertisement