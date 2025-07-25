WTAF? Rashida Tlaib Goes Full Ruprecht by Banging a Pot With a Spoon to 'Free Palestine'



Some of the most hilarious parts of the 1988 comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels are the scenes where Steve Martin's character adopts the persona of Ruprecht the Monkey Boy, raving around like a lunatic to scare rich women away from Michael Caine's character after he's scammed money out of them.

Maybe no scene is funnier than when Ruprecht dances around his dungeon, banging a pot and shouting 'Oklahoma!' over and over again.



Why are we bringing up an old scene from a classic, yet nearly 40-year-old comedy movie?

Welp. It turns out that going full Ruprecht is now the strategy of Rashida Tlaib and the Democrats in the Hamas Caucus to bring attention to Palestine.

And, once again, no. We are not kidding. Watch:

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MN) bangs a metal spoon in a deep metal pan to supposedly show solidarity with the Palestinian people.



But if she really cared for them then she’d call on H*mas to surrender to Israel.



That would bring peace and end the crises. pic.twitter.com/XlPwi0csUE — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 25, 2025

What ... the ... crispety ... crunchety ... deep-fried ... [expletive deleted] ... did we just witness?

We'd almost ask if she's serious, except we are terrified that she is.

We ... we have no words. Take it away, Twitter:

As a former baby who played with spoons and pots and pans, this offends me.



Grow up, @RashidaTlaib . 🙄 https://t.co/E22eTq1T8Q — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) July 25, 2025

There's nothing I can do, ma'am, we're all out of Chunky Monkey pic.twitter.com/vOYmxpStqK — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 25, 2025

HAAAAAAAAAHAHAHA.

These simply are not serious people. But we are baffled that Tlaib thought she could get away with this without being mocked into oblivion on social media.

Aww. We kind of wish she had brought out her paddles to complete her beclownment.

The IDF must be very nervous about her powerful message here.

How will they be able to counter her cacophonic demands?

Did you know that if you bang a pot twenty times on camera that Palestinians suddenly stop killing Jews? — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) July 25, 2025

I guess she's doing the least she can do. 🤔 — 🇺🇸OldGuy_54 (@Oldguy_54) July 25, 2025

God (or Allah) forbid she ever tell Hamas to release the hostages and surrender.

This message is MUCH more effective.

She could bang that spoon on her head, and it'd make the same sound. — ag (@_AvalleyG_) July 25, 2025

Probably with a lot more reverb due to the echo.

If SNL were still a funny show, they would absolutely bring Will Ferrell back to mock this embarrassing display.

Sadly, the SNL cast these days is more likely to join her in solidarity.

Did she steal those from the congressional cafeteria? https://t.co/kOJQP8DQU9 — CrabMonster2 (@CrabMonster2) July 25, 2025

Leave it to the Palestinian to throw away food and use the remnants to make a scene.



Be sure to wash it before giving it back to the cafeteria, Rashi. https://t.co/ALOvhuHMsB — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) July 25, 2025

The cafeteria probably should just let her keep the pot and the spoon. They are forever unclean.

Even if they can wash all the germs off, nothing could ever clean away the shame.

I'm not so sure Michigan sent their best to Washington. https://t.co/G2FLRYQZdn — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) July 25, 2025

The entire state should hang its head.

This is more humiliating than when the Wolverines lost to Appalachian State.

That tracks. Except that the seal is smarter and more talented.

Maybe Hamas will let food be delivered now.

Good work, Rashida. https://t.co/ZN4f2AJAAB — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 25, 2025

Again, if people in Gaza really are 'starving' (as all of the leftist propaganda claims), there is only one group to blame, and it ain't Israel.

If Tlaib isn't given the nickname 'Ruprecht' for the rest of her life, it will be a huge mistake.

LOL. There's always a Simpsons gif.

I felt like it needed an audio swap: pic.twitter.com/ZZervdzcPI — Rambling Hamster (@RamblingHamster) July 25, 2025

We ... are ... dying!

But for the best musical tribute to Tlaib and her childish tantrum on the Capitol steps today, we have to turn to Jack White and The White Stripes.

Rashida Talib performing the hit Palestinian song “Zero Nation Army”: pic.twitter.com/SlnVLD3JmL — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) July 25, 2025

Did we just say we were dying? Now we're officially dead.

That's sure to be the hot new single on Spotify.

But Rashida Tlaib might do well to remember another Ruprecht scene from Dirty Rotten Scoundrels before she decides to repeat her antics.

Last time I saw this act, Michael Caine threatened to use the genital cuff on Ruprecht and that stopped the whole thing in it's tracks.. pic.twitter.com/Re7JyTaFMB — Joe King 🇺🇸 (@str8outtawuhan) July 25, 2025

Yikes.

That might shut her up, alright.

Or at least save the rest of us from having to endure the secondhand embarrassment.

