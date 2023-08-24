YAAAAAS! Dan Bongino goes straight-fire-scorched-EARTH on pro-maskers and it is freakin' GLORIOUS

So. Much. This.

Tell 'em, Dan.

GIVE THEM HELL.

Draaaaag them.

All of this:

Only morons wear surgical masks as protection against a microscopic airborne virus. Legitimate imbeciles. We’re all laughing at you for falling for this stupidity yet again. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 23, 2023

Yes, yes we are all laughing at anyone and everyone wearing a mask again. Sorry, we just are. It's over. Done. Finito. This crap will not fly and it will NEVER fly again. No more unelected bureaucrats destroying our lives TO PROTECT US.

Nope.

Done.

Find something else to run on, Biden. Newsom. Michelle Obama ... whoever they run.

Well, they ARE Democrats. . . just sayin' . . . — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) August 23, 2023

Fair point.

And only evil people in the government push this charade. — Harry Hoover (@harrywhoover) August 23, 2023

Paging Anthony Fauci.

Remember all those blue paper masks being discarded everywhere? Not stuck in trash cans, just dropped everywhere on land and water. That can't possibly be a good thing, or even harmless. — Guy_Knob (@Guy_Knob) August 24, 2023

Right? Maskers don't care about the environment!

Heh.

Remember all those blue paper masks being discarded everywhere? Not stuck in trash cans, just dropped everywhere on land and water. That can't possibly be a good thing, or even harmless. — Guy_Knob (@Guy_Knob) August 24, 2023

It would sell very well, yup.

*cough cough*

Why are healthy people wearing masks? — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) August 23, 2023

Because as Dan said, MORONS.

***

Related:

HA! Chris Hayes' smug attempt at fact-checking Repubs on fentanyl at the southern border goes MUEY wrong

Kira Davis OWNS Katie Couric, destroys trans agenda, AND champions pro-life in 1 KICK-A*S tweet and BOOM



John Hayward goes scorched-EARTH on Democrats LINING their pockets with 'social justice' in EPIC thread

***

Related:

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !