Twitchy Live Blogs the First 2024 GOP Presidential Debate

YAAAAAS! Dan Bongino goes straight-fire-scorched-EARTH on pro-maskers and it is freakin' GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on August 24, 2023
Twitchy

So. Much. This.

Tell 'em, Dan.

GIVE THEM HELL.

Draaaaag them.

All of this:

Yes, yes we are all laughing at anyone and everyone wearing a mask again. Sorry, we just are. It's over. Done. Finito. This crap will not fly and it will NEVER fly again. No more unelected bureaucrats destroying our lives TO PROTECT US.

Nope.

Done.

Find something else to run on, Biden. Newsom. Michelle Obama ... whoever they run.

Fair point.

Paging Anthony Fauci.

Right? Maskers don't care about the environment!

Heh.

