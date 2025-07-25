WTF: U.K. Trans Activist Launches 'Safe With Me' Program to Make Kids Bathroom...
Trump's Executive Order Shakes Up College Athletics: Clarifying NIL and Employment Status

justmindy
justmindy | 6:10 PM on July 25, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

As many suspected, President Trump has waded into the NIL in college athletics debate.

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order mandating that federal authorities clarify whether college athletes can be considered employees of the schools they play for in an attempt to create clearer national standards in the NCAA’s name, image and likeness era.

Trump directed the secretary of labor and the National Labor Relations Board to clarify the status of collegiate athletes through guidance or rules “that will maximize the educational benefits and opportunities provided by higher education institutions through athletics.” 

The order does not provide or suggest specifics on the controversial topic of college athlete employment. The move comes after months of speculation about whether Trump will establish a college sports commission to tackle some of the thorny issues facing what is now a multibillion-dollar industry.

Basically, kids go to the highest bidder currently.

Oh, the schools with big money will have this in court as soon as possible. 

That's a fair question.

Time will tell. If Americans have learned anything recently, it is that what can be enforced really depends on what judge hears the case. 

That's also true.

It's why it is so much more enjoyable to watch than professional sports lately. 

It is a difficult balance, but hopefully, this might be a good start. 

