Trump's Executive Order Shakes Up College Athletics: Clarifying NIL and Employment Status

As many suspected, President Trump has waded into the NIL in college athletics debate.

Trump signs order to clarify college athletes’ employment status amid NIL chaos https://t.co/tRjmxw2ce7 pic.twitter.com/BSRVTiWWly — New York Post (@nypost) July 25, 2025

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order mandating that federal authorities clarify whether college athletes can be considered employees of the schools they play for in an attempt to create clearer national standards in the NCAA’s name, image and likeness era. Trump directed the secretary of labor and the National Labor Relations Board to clarify the status of collegiate athletes through guidance or rules “that will maximize the educational benefits and opportunities provided by higher education institutions through athletics.” The order does not provide or suggest specifics on the controversial topic of college athlete employment. The move comes after months of speculation about whether Trump will establish a college sports commission to tackle some of the thorny issues facing what is now a multibillion-dollar industry.

Of course the NCAA is fighting this. They want their kid slave-mill to stay.



If you get injured busting your ASS to make Pro, and everyone is making $BILLIONS off you, you should get a cut AND worker’s comp! https://t.co/guue4dHv3r — TI_28 (@real_TI_28) July 25, 2025

I think the only thing missing is the wild transfer portal — Don’t worry about it (@KevinMCabrera1) July 25, 2025

Basically, kids go to the highest bidder currently.

The SEC won’t like this one… — HeartBreak98 (@HBreak8898) July 25, 2025

Can’t wait to see this get blocked by the court. — Secola Edwards (@SecolaEdwards) July 25, 2025

Oh, the schools with big money will have this in court as soon as possible.

This is an unenforceable joke.

“Allows fair endorsements”

So who determines what’s “fair”? — Donnacha “Trash Dog” Donahue (@DonnachaDog) July 25, 2025

That's a fair question.

Is this legal? Is it possible for an EO to suddenly deem an entire class of workers as “legal” to collect compensation? — TeamAthleteLab (@AthleteLabTeam) July 24, 2025

Time will tell. If Americans have learned anything recently, it is that what can be enforced really depends on what judge hears the case.

He needs to sign an order curbing big-money influence on immigration policy. — Red Moon (@LSDSurvivor) July 25, 2025

That's also true.

This could significantly change the landscape of college athletics and its financial dynamics. It'll be interesting to see how this impacts student-athletes moving forward. — ceanmedia (@cryptoceannews) July 24, 2025

I agree with this. The less commercialized, the better college sports will be! — Patricia Coons (@CoonsPatri45957) July 25, 2025

It's why it is so much more enjoyable to watch than professional sports lately.

You'll never curb big money influence in college sports. It will only change how it's distributed https://t.co/Zj87fMirqY — Spain Grain (@spain_grain) July 25, 2025

Hope this works. It's gotten ridiculous. Colleges were taking advantage of students' talents; now biz's are taking advantage of them. Yeah..students now getting paid but it's a bit over the top. It's still college! I don't know...this is so complicated. https://t.co/IIooVrqHmh — coolsport00 (@coolsport00) July 24, 2025

It is a difficult balance, but hopefully, this might be a good start.

