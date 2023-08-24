Poor, sad, weepy Adam Kinzinger flips OUT when people clapBACK at his attack on DeSantis' service

In case you forgot, yes, Adam Kinzinger is still a seriously annoying troll who now spends the majority of his day harassing people who have real jobs and who haven't been gerrymandered by the Democrats.

We're not sure why he felt the need to go after DeSantis for talking about his service during the debate last night, but here we are.

Ron Desantis was a JAG. Nothing against JAGS, but quit trying to make people believe you were a navy seal. Jags go through two weeks of training vs other people. — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) August 24, 2023

To be fair, if Adam was paying attention at all, DeSantis did say he was a JAG.

BUUUUUUUT he was more concerned about dunking on the guy who didn't lose his mind in the last few years and who's still trying to do something for this country, unlike Adam who is content to sit around making digs at people who actually have a job.

WAIT, sorry, he has a job ... right? Senior Political Analyst at CNN or something?

Heh.

Never picked crying man here attacking a veteran for their service, but there you go. — Penguin - behind enemy lines 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@penguin74us) August 24, 2023

Your tweet has been labeled... pic.twitter.com/WactQ8Nwur — Kieran Eleison (@KieranEleison) August 24, 2023

We see what he did here.

This from the guy who talks tough but flew a tanker aircraft far from any combat. 🙄 — Deep Goat (@deepgoatdc) August 24, 2023

DeSantis! JAG! REEEEEE!

Looks a LOT like him.

Heh.

Adam, put up or shut up -- don't claim DeSantis tried to make people believe he was a Navy Seal without providing evidence. Oh wait, you're famous for making claims without evidence (J6) -- crybaby loser. — Attorney-at-Leisure (@AttyAtLeisure) August 24, 2023

I’ve had people tell me he was a seal. He knows what he’s doing. Not technically lying but also kinda throwing it out there. I’ve never said I was “in Iraq with the seals.” Because i know what that means https://t.co/L1xxHGzpPL — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) August 24, 2023

Keep diggin', Adam.

***

Related:

And THIS is how it's done! Thomas Massie introduces 1-sentence bill that will TOTALLY piss the Left off

RedSteeze ends Al Franken and his claim 'nobody is trying to allow abortion up to birth' and DAAAMN

YAAAAAS! Dan Bongino goes straight-fire-scorched-EARTH on pro-maskers and it is freakin' GLORIOUS\

***

Related:

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !