And THIS is how it's done! Thomas Massie introduces 1-sentence bill that will TOTALLY piss the Left off

Good legislation doesn't need thousands and thousands of pages. Remember when Nancy Pelosi said they had to pass Obamacare so we could see what's in it?

Yeah, that's crappy legislation done by crappier legislators.

That's why this from Thomas Massie is so damn good. Sadly, we doubt it will go anywhere but it's not hard for anyone to understand and it would save our public school system.

This is how it's done:

I introduced a HR 899, a one sentence bill to eliminate the Department of Education. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 24, 2023

There. It. Is.

Finally.

Now we just need one-sentence bills ending the IRS, DOJ, and a few others that at this point have really worn out their welcome.

Smartest guy in Congress, and it has nothing to do with your educational pedigree. 🤣



👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Liberty Belle (@iLibertyBelle) August 24, 2023

*except you know, he did go to MIT*

Brilliant. — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) August 24, 2023

Are you the ONLY ONE who actually does anything?? Sheesh — Deb V 🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸 (@Deb_Veik) August 24, 2023

It certainly does feel that way sometimes.

Yeah, us too.

An excellent bill that should be passed, but probably never will be. — Alex Nitzberg (@alexnitzberg) August 24, 2023

Sad, but true. Many Republicans talk a big game but when it comes down to putting their money where their mouths are, they tend to sort of wilt and hide behind talking points someone else wrote for them.

Welcome to politics.

But we'll keep an eye on this one - DEFINITELY.

