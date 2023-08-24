Glenn Kessler fact-checking GOP Debate abortion claims goes really really really really WRONG and LOL

Maybe Glenn Kessler doesn't understand what it means to 'fact-check' something or someone because wow, he's just so bad at it. Then again, we suppose if you're a Democrat you think he's REALLY GOOD at it since all he does is run interference for your party and all the crazies who voted for Biden.

But you'd think even HE would have to be careful fact-checking the GOP debate about abortion considering we all KNOW Democrats absolutely do support abortion up until the moment of birth. They want ZERO restrictions.

We know it, they know it, but that didn't stop Kessler from making a jacka*s of himself.

Awww, and would you look at that, he shared an ICYMI and a free link so we can point and laugh at him, for free.

What a giver.

ICYMI (free link) Fact-checking the first GOP debate of the 2024 cycle --> https://t.co/cxGMKRxq41 — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) August 24, 2023

*sigh*

And here comes the thunder:

Abortion is legal up to the point of birth in Colorado, California and Minnesota.



You somehow forgot that part in your "Fact check" and instead pivot to "Republican talking point"



An outstanding hack job by you, even by your own standards. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 24, 2023

But wait, there's more. SO much more.

1. Hack.

2. Ridiculous hack.

3. Weapons grade hack.

...

1927. You — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 24, 2023

No it's not. The implication is that Democrats support abortion until the moment of birth. pic.twitter.com/4B5a13YzKI — MrTate (@MrTate) August 24, 2023

But but but ... TRUMP! DESANTIS! VIVEK!

"Republican Talking Point" is Democrat propagandist-speak for "this is the truth." pic.twitter.com/FodRRg6SYx — NewEnglandDevil (@NewEnglandDevil) August 24, 2023

Just cash your check, grifter. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) August 24, 2023

Oof.

***

