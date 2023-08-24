For SOME reason Biden's not using title of 'significant piece of legislation' he...
Woman DeSantis spoke about at GOP Debate who survived abortion DROPS pro-aborts far...
Jen Psaki now claims she doesn't remember a thing Ron DeSantis said last...
The Top Five Craziest Moments From The GOP Debate
Adam Schiff reminds everyone he's the biggest 'Schitt-Head' of ALL vowing to STOP...
Nikki Haley Goes for Vivek Ramaswamy's Throat Over Foreign Policy
Poor, sad, weepy Adam Kinzinger flips OUT when people clapBACK at his attack...
Jenna Ellis shows off her new social media profile pic
LifeNews serves Dems a 5-minute reminder that, yes, they DO support abortion up...
They're so EASY! I totally pissed off Lefty mouth-breathers on the Trump Mug...
And THIS is how it's done! Thomas Massie introduces 1-sentence bill that will...
RedSteeze ends Al Franken and his claim 'nobody is trying to allow abortion...
John Solomon has a document challenge for Biden adviser claiming he's pushing conspiracy...
YAAAAAS! Dan Bongino goes straight-fire-scorched-EARTH on pro-maskers and it is freakin' G...

Glenn Kessler fact-checking GOP Debate abortion claims goes really really really really WRONG and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:30 PM on August 24, 2023
Twitchy

Maybe Glenn Kessler doesn't understand what it means to 'fact-check' something or someone because wow, he's just so bad at it. Then again, we suppose if you're a Democrat you think he's REALLY GOOD at it since all he does is run interference for your party and all the crazies who voted for Biden.

But you'd think even HE would have to be careful fact-checking the GOP debate about abortion considering we all KNOW Democrats absolutely do support abortion up until the moment of birth. They want ZERO restrictions.

We know it, they know it, but that didn't stop Kessler from making a jacka*s of himself.

Awww, and would you look at that, he shared an ICYMI and a free link so we can point and laugh at him, for free.

What a giver.

*sigh*

And here comes the thunder:

But wait, there's more. SO much more.

Recommended

Woman DeSantis spoke about at GOP Debate who survived abortion DROPS pro-aborts far and wide (watch)
Sam J.

But but but ... TRUMP! DESANTIS! VIVEK!

Oof.

***

Related:

Adam Schiff reminds everyone he's the biggest 'Schitt-Head' of ALL vowing to STOP anyone helping Trump

Poor, sad, weepy Adam Kinzinger flips OUT when people clapBACK at his attack on DeSantis' service

And THIS is how it's done! Thomas Massie introduces 1-sentence bill that will TOTALLY piss the Left off

***

Related:

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: GLENN KESSLER GOP DEBATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woman DeSantis spoke about at GOP Debate who survived abortion DROPS pro-aborts far and wide (watch)
Sam J.
For SOME reason Biden's not using title of 'significant piece of legislation' he signed last year
Doug P.
Poor, sad, weepy Adam Kinzinger flips OUT when people clapBACK at his attack on DeSantis' service
Sam J.
Adam Schiff reminds everyone he's the biggest 'Schitt-Head' of ALL vowing to STOP anyone helping Trump
Sam J.
And THIS is how it's done! Thomas Massie introduces 1-sentence bill that will TOTALLY piss the Left off
Sam J.
RedSteeze ends Al Franken and his claim 'nobody is trying to allow abortion up to birth' and DAAAMN
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Woman DeSantis spoke about at GOP Debate who survived abortion DROPS pro-aborts far and wide (watch) Sam J.