'Didn't Pay Any Taxes on Her 'Tax the Rich' Dress'? House Ethics Committee Drops Some AOC Hypocrisy

Doug P. | 5:50 PM on July 25, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Earlier this year, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were on a "Fighting Oligarchy" tour around the country, and they really immersed themselves in the role. The pair of lefties even went so far as to fly via private jets and pretend that man-made global warming isn't really an existential threat just to put themselves inside the heads of wealthy climate deniers with a great deal of political influence. They nailed it. 

Next up for AOC is a bit of irony and hypocrisy that came by way of the House Ethics Committee today, and it's about her attendance at the Met Gala four years ago: 

One of the "items she wore" was the infamous "tax the rich" dress. Ocasio-Cortez is going to owe a little extra tax on that: 

Maybe AOC was hoping Biden would have signed a "Met Gala debt forgiveness" EO before he left office but that didn't happen.

Nope, you can't make this stuff up!

Via the New York Post:

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez flouted House ethics rules by accepting more than $3,700 in rented apparel and other gifts for her notorious appearance at the 2021 Met Gala — including a glitzy gown emblazoned with “Tax The Rich” in blood-red letters and a free ticket for her then-boyfriend Riley Roberts — but paying under $1,000 for the goodies. 

The House Ethics Committee faulted the Bronx and Queens “Squad” member for not complying with its regulation on gifts and improperly giving Roberts a free ride to the $35,000-per-ticket annual charity event hosted by Vogue grande dame Anna Wintour — but said it wouldn’t sanction AOC further. 

Fair-market value to rent the Brother Vellies couture dress designed by Aurora James with a retail price tag of more than $18,000 — as well as luxury shoes, jewelry, a floral hairpiece, and a handbag — amounted to $3,724.04, according to the 10-member panel.

If the Democrats win back the House in the midterms they're definitely going to impeach Trump for this. 

AOC's definitely ready for membership into the "socialist elite" club in NYC:

Just perfect. 

Then after "tax the rich" socialists get rich they employ an army of tax attorneys to find as many loopholes and deductions as possible. 

