Roseanne Barr SWOONS over 'HOT' new Trump mugshot
The Atlantic: 'It now seems quite likely' that Hunter Biden broke some laws
Magazine ruminates on 'the mysterious Catholic faith of Ron DeSantis'
CNN hosts wonder if it was wise to give Trump this mugshot for...
NBC News reporter wants Libs of TikTok's comment on her inciting a murder
Former President Trump booked into Fulton County jail
Gov. Kathy Hochul claims New York has shouldered the burden of migrants 'alone...
Jewish Dems triggered by Gov. Ron DeSantis' use of antisemitic tropes and conspiracy...
AP: The only paved road out of Lahaina was barricaded and cars sent...
Media triggered by Carlos Santana's 'anti-trans rant' about men & women
GLAAD says Ron DeSantis 'is making it impossible for LGBTQ students' to focus...
MSNBC's GOP debate panel of ex Biden staffers names candidate who won the...
Nikki and Vivek team up for a great new meme format and it...
Justice Department sues SpaceX for discriminating against refugees and asylum seekers

All the REEE! Here are the BIGGEST (worst, most hilarious) meltdowns over Trump returning to Twitter/X

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:45 AM on August 25, 2023
Meme

As everyone on the planet likely knows by now, Trump tweeted his first tweet (or posted his first post, X, whatever) in YEARS last night with his official mugshot and a callout to his site and campaign. 

And as everyone would expect, Twitter exploded.

X? Whatever.

We wouldn't be Twitchy if we didn't highlight some of the best (worst?) and most hilarious meltdowns by our pals on the Left after Trump's return. So here are just a few of the many freak-outs we saw overnight and are witnessing yet this morning.

JoJo is having a normal one:

There are a whole bunch of pics of his mugshot on her timeline. Stalk much?

And speaking of stalk much, Bette Midler is obsessed with his backside:

As is Rob Reiner ...

Who has actually gone silent since Trump tweeted.

Heh.

This one was hard to snag since John Cusack blocks literally EVERYONE who isn't as batsh*t insane as he is.

His timeline is FILLED with people losing their minds, like Mehdi Hasan.

Recommended

NBC News reporter wants Libs of TikTok's comment on her inciting a murder
Brett T.

Thinking this is a moment for the ol', 'cope and seethe'. Yeah, that works.

When someone isn't even bright enough to see the irony of their own tweet.

Yikes, Jamaal.

She's broken, yes.

And so sad.

Rick Wilson with the predictable of all predictable tweets:

And he tried to be funny but ...

The Lincoln Project is just weird about it. Creepy even?

But what else would we expect from them? 

What else would we expect from any of these people who Trump broke?

***

Related:

Woman DeSantis spoke about at GOP Debate who survived abortion DROPS pro-aborts far and wide (watch)

Glenn Kessler fact-checking GOP Debate abortion claims goes really really really really WRONG and LOL

Adam Schiff reminds everyone he's the biggest 'Schitt-Head' of ALL vowing to STOP anyone helping Trump

***

Related:

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: JAIL TRUMP TWITTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NBC News reporter wants Libs of TikTok's comment on her inciting a murder
Brett T.
The Atlantic: 'It now seems quite likely' that Hunter Biden broke some laws
Brett T.
Roseanne Barr SWOONS over 'HOT' new Trump mugshot
justmindy
Gov. Kathy Hochul claims New York has shouldered the burden of migrants 'alone for too long'
Brett T.
Media triggered by Carlos Santana's 'anti-trans rant' about men & women
Doug P.
AP: The only paved road out of Lahaina was barricaded and cars sent back
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
NBC News reporter wants Libs of TikTok's comment on her inciting a murder Brett T.