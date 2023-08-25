All the REEE! Here are the BIGGEST (worst, most hilarious) meltdowns over Trump returning to Twitter/X

As everyone on the planet likely knows by now, Trump tweeted his first tweet (or posted his first post, X, whatever) in YEARS last night with his official mugshot and a callout to his site and campaign.

And as everyone would expect, Twitter exploded.

X? Whatever.

We wouldn't be Twitchy if we didn't highlight some of the best (worst?) and most hilarious meltdowns by our pals on the Left after Trump's return. So here are just a few of the many freak-outs we saw overnight and are witnessing yet this morning.

JoJo is having a normal one:

If this doesn’t scream “proudly” I don’t know what does. pic.twitter.com/h1oWpyr5Qm — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 25, 2023

There are a whole bunch of pics of his mugshot on her timeline. Stalk much?

And speaking of stalk much, Bette Midler is obsessed with his backside:

Trump’s self reported arrest paperwork in Georgia lists him as 6’3” 215 lbs. 215??? Of course! 😂

5th indictment coming for committing fraud on the paperwork. His ASS weighs 215! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 25, 2023

As is Rob Reiner ...

Who has actually gone silent since Trump tweeted.

Heh.

This one was hard to snag since John Cusack blocks literally EVERYONE who isn't as batsh*t insane as he is.

Donald trump - who believes he has superior genes - ⬇️ https://t.co/1IExBDGXCW — John Cusack (@johncusack) August 25, 2023

His timeline is FILLED with people losing their minds, like Mehdi Hasan.

Trump is back on Twitter. A reminder, this is what the most dishonest politician on Earth said last year:



“The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter.”



Tonight: pic.twitter.com/vvvWvcDa7g — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 25, 2023

Thinking this is a moment for the ol', 'cope and seethe'. Yeah, that works.

Trump is using his mugshot to raise MILLIONS of dollars right now. I’m standing up against the MAGA clown show and I need your help.



Will you chip in $10 to help us reach our hourly goal? We’re only $54 away!https://t.co/pKh20UUiA2 — Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) August 25, 2023

When someone isn't even bright enough to see the irony of their own tweet.

Yikes, Jamaal.

Trump - with 91 charges against him - was able to appoint 33% of US supreme court justices and 30% of US appellate judges with lifetime appointments. Trump’s judges will call the shots for years to come. The judicial system is broken. https://t.co/y4ZhdXtXYx — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 25, 2023

She's broken, yes.

And so sad.

trump just posted on his @realDonaldTrump account.



He's bragging about his mugshot.

What a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/WeKYoMyVrK — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) August 25, 2023

Rick Wilson with the predictable of all predictable tweets:

And he tried to be funny but ...

Is that Le Tigre? pic.twitter.com/zUxbDSf75J — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 25, 2023

The Lincoln Project is just weird about it. Creepy even?

Fulton County F/W 2023 pic.twitter.com/lnEphUSsaW — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 25, 2023

But what else would we expect from them?

What else would we expect from any of these people who Trump broke?

***

***

