Clean up, aisle 5! Dan Bongino finally UNLOADS on Stephen King for trying to use him for 'clout' and DAMN

Stephen King seems to be oddly obsessed with Dan Bongino ... or at least trolling his account. You'd think the Master of Horror and all that would have something better to do with his time but ... maybe not?

We've watched as Bongino has embarrassed King time and time again over the past few months - it appears though he's finally had ENOUGH.

And HOOBOY.

Take a gander (btw, this is NOT safe for work):

Dude, please stop clout chasing off my account. You were once a respected writer. Now you’re a barking chihuahua ankle-biting me for attention. I respond because I enjoy taunting an obese, decaying meat puppet like you and knowing you can’t do jack shit about it other than bitch… https://t.co/Xu3UCIfeos — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 24, 2023

This would have only been funnier (meaner) if Bongino had told King he just doesn't want to date him BUT all things considered, this was pretty damn brutal. And honestly, well-deserved.

Meat Puppet🤣 — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) August 25, 2023

You would think King would be getting tired of being destroyed by Dan Bongino.... — JakeJohnson (@jake_j0hnson) August 25, 2023

Maybe he's lonely? Bored? Likes getting destroyed by people on Twitter? Hey, man, we're not judging, people can be really weird.

Tell us how you really feel, Bongino! 🤣🤣🤣 — Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) August 25, 2023

Right?

Bongino is super shy, he really should learn to express himself.

Yeah, just like that.

Damn, made me feel better just reading it. King deserved it! 🤣🤣🤣🔥🔥🔥🤜🤛 — Amerigo 🇺🇸 (@OKStormTrax) August 25, 2023

We agree.

***

***

