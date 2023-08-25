Check out the 'love letter' a prosecutor from Weiss' Delaware office sent Biden (at his SECRET address)

Clean up, aisle 5! Dan Bongino finally UNLOADS on Stephen King for trying...
Sam J.  |  9:35 AM on August 25, 2023
Screenshots from alleged iCloud "leak" of Hunter Biden videos.

Nothing to see here.

Just, you know, a prosecutor from Weiss's office falling all over himself in an email to a SECRET address about how much he loves the Biden family. Nope. Nothing to see here at all.

TOTALLY normal.

Not at all a conflict.

Holy crap, you guys.

From The Daily Mail:

A Delaware prosecutor who worked in the office that is now prosecuting Hunter Biden sent messages to a secret email address that Hunter's father Joe had set up for himself, laptop records show.

Alexander Mackler, 40, is a Biden family friend and worked as a prosecutor in the Delaware US Attorney’s office from August 2016 through May 2019 – when the office’s probe into Hunter’s shady overseas dealings was already underway.

Congress is demanding records from the Biden administration on Joe’s use of personal email addresses to conduct government business, after communications on Hunter’s laptop show the president used at least four aliases, with fake names including ‘Robert L Peters’ and ‘Robin Ware’.

Robin Ware.

Robert L Peters.

People who don't break the law don't need aliases. Ahem.

Right?

Totally shocking.

And nothing will come of it.

They're not worried about being caught because even when they are, NOTHING happens. Easy to sleep at night when you know you're getting away with whatever you're up to because of the political party you belong to.

It's awfully convenient to be a Democrat.

***

