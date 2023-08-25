Check out the 'love letter' a prosecutor from Weiss' Delaware office sent Biden (at his SECRET address)

Nothing to see here.

Just, you know, a prosecutor from Weiss's office falling all over himself in an email to a SECRET address about how much he loves the Biden family. Nope. Nothing to see here at all.

TOTALLY normal.

Not at all a conflict.

Holy crap, you guys.

NEW: Chummy Delaware Prosecutor In Weiss's Office Emailed to Joe Biden's Secret Address, Gushed About How Much He 'Loves' Biden Familyhttps://t.co/WtgcV0MiYW — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) August 24, 2023

From The Daily Mail:

A Delaware prosecutor who worked in the office that is now prosecuting Hunter Biden sent messages to a secret email address that Hunter's father Joe had set up for himself, laptop records show. Alexander Mackler, 40, is a Biden family friend and worked as a prosecutor in the Delaware US Attorney’s office from August 2016 through May 2019 – when the office’s probe into Hunter’s shady overseas dealings was already underway. Congress is demanding records from the Biden administration on Joe’s use of personal email addresses to conduct government business, after communications on Hunter’s laptop show the president used at least four aliases, with fake names including ‘Robert L Peters’ and ‘Robin Ware’.

Robin Ware.

Robert L Peters.

People who don't break the law don't need aliases. Ahem.

I am shocked, shocked I tell you to find that a prosecutor in Weiss's office has a "thing" for the Biden family... — Robert Bruce Willsie (@bobw222) August 24, 2023

Right?

Totally shocking.

And nothing will come of it.

Imagine being as crooked as these people are and sleeping at night — Premature Accumulation PJ Bubble Sniffer (@MoMoBagholder) August 24, 2023

They're not worried about being caught because even when they are, NOTHING happens. Easy to sleep at night when you know you're getting away with whatever you're up to because of the political party you belong to.

It's awfully convenient to be a Democrat.

