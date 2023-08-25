Lahaina resident who lost everything RIPS Biden, tells him to get back on his 'f**king plane' (watch)

As the mainstream media continues to ignore Biden's disastrous response to the fire in Maui, going so far as to 'fact-check' those of us who KNOW he was sleeping and not praying while they honored the fallen, residents in the area are calling President Piddle Pants OUT.

Many of them are spitting straight-fire (pun intended) and who could blame them? They've lost everything and at first, their president was too busy on vacation, then he had no comment about the number of them missing and DYING, and then when he finally showed up he made inappropriate and cringe jokes about the ground being too hot and claimed he himself could relate as he too once survived a fire.

A kitchen fire.

The guy is a neo-max-zoom-dweebie.

Watch this Lahaina resident tear him a new one:

Lahaina resident who lost her house, money, pets, and medicine slams Biden:



“I think Joe Biden should take his $700 and get back on the f-ing planes.”



She then adds that Biden is neglecting them while sending “gazillions” to Ukraine



pic.twitter.com/cLoXthxqgS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 25, 2023

Our favorite part is, 'He should take his $700 and get back on the f**king planes.' OH, and the dig about the money we're sending Ukraine is also pretty stellar.

We hope he somehow sees this BUT we're sadly not counting on it considering he probably doesn't even know what day it is.

What is happening in Maui is a crime against humanity.



We demand the truth and accountability but we know that won’t happen.



They want to suppress this. — ☦︎ 𝔹𝕝𝕒𝕫𝕖 🔥 (@AnarchoBlaze) August 25, 2023

They're all too busy cheering as a former president is targeted by the justice system as a means to try and stop him from running for president in 2024.

And we're not even sorry for saying so.

$700 let that sink in. — Thrust ✗ (@ishotasegod) August 25, 2023

Yup. Especially since we sent Ukraine $75 BILLION MORE in July alone.

America and the American people will never come first for Democrats. — シ𝑹𝒂𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒍 🇺🇸⭐️ (@RF_SoTX_956) August 25, 2023

Unless it becomes somehow politically or financially lucrative, yes, America will continue to come last with Democrats.

***

***

