Lawyer UP! Riley Gaines calls down the THUNDER on Lefty rag for linking...
AS IF! Biden regime set to limit alcoholic drinks to TWO per WEEK...
'Bro, have you seen ... YOU?!' Rob Reiner jokes about Trump's weight from...
Ben Shapiro RUBS salt in vindictive Fani Willis' wound as Trump's mug shot...
Clean up, aisle 5! Dan Bongino finally UNLOADS on Stephen King for trying...
Trump Defends 'Right to Challenge' After Surrendering in Fulton County
Check out the 'love letter' a prosecutor from Weiss' Delaware office sent Biden...
WOW: Fani Willis' campaign director tries LOCKING account after anti-Trump tweets discover...
All the REEE! Here are the BIGGEST (worst, most hilarious) meltdowns over Trump...
Roseanne Barr SWOONS over 'HOT' new Trump mugshot
The Atlantic: 'It now seems quite likely' that Hunter Biden broke some laws
Magazine ruminates on 'the mysterious Catholic faith of Ron DeSantis'
CNN hosts wonder if it was wise to give Trump this mugshot for...
NBC News reporter wants Libs of TikTok's comment on her inciting a murder

Lahaina resident who lost everything RIPS Biden, tells him to get back on his 'f**king plane' (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on August 25, 2023
Twitter

As the mainstream media continues to ignore Biden's disastrous response to the fire in Maui, going so far as to 'fact-check' those of us who KNOW he was sleeping and not praying while they honored the fallen, residents in the area are calling President Piddle Pants OUT.

Many of them are spitting straight-fire (pun intended) and who could blame them? They've lost everything and at first, their president was too busy on vacation, then he had no comment about the number of them missing and DYING, and then when he finally showed up he made inappropriate and cringe jokes about the ground being too hot and claimed he himself could relate as he too once survived a fire.

A kitchen fire.

The guy is a neo-max-zoom-dweebie.

Watch this Lahaina resident tear him a new one:

Our favorite part is, 'He should take his $700 and get back on the f**king planes.' OH, and the dig about the money we're sending Ukraine is also pretty stellar. 

We hope he somehow sees this BUT we're sadly not counting on it considering he probably doesn't even know what day it is.

They're all too busy cheering as a former president is targeted by the justice system as a means to try and stop him from running for president in 2024.

Recommended

Ben Shapiro RUBS salt in vindictive Fani Willis' wound as Trump's mug shot BACKFIRES bigly
Sam J.

And we're not even sorry for saying so. 

Yup. Especially since we sent Ukraine $75 BILLION MORE in July alone.

Unless it becomes somehow politically or financially lucrative, yes, America will continue to come last with Democrats.

***

Related:

Clean up, aisle 5! Dan Bongino finally UNLOADS on Stephen King for trying to use him for 'clout' and DAMN

WOW: Fani Willis' campaign director tries LOCKING account after anti-Trump tweets discovered (pics)

All the REEE! Here are the BIGGEST (worst, most hilarious) meltdowns over Trump returning to Twitter/X

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ben Shapiro RUBS salt in vindictive Fani Willis' wound as Trump's mug shot BACKFIRES bigly
Sam J.
AS IF! Biden regime set to limit alcoholic drinks to TWO per WEEK and Twitter is NOT happy
justmindy
Lawyer UP! Riley Gaines calls down the THUNDER on Lefty rag for linking her to bomb threat at CA library
Sam J.
WOW: Fani Willis' campaign director tries LOCKING account after anti-Trump tweets discovered (pics)
Sam J.
Clean up, aisle 5! Dan Bongino finally UNLOADS on Stephen King for trying to use him for 'clout' and DAMN
Sam J.
'Bro, have you seen ... YOU?!' Rob Reiner jokes about Trump's weight from his GIANT glass house
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Ben Shapiro RUBS salt in vindictive Fani Willis' wound as Trump's mug shot BACKFIRES bigly Sam J.