CNN journo BUSTED with receipt for spinning Jacksonville shooting convo with DeSantis' press sec. (texts)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on August 27, 2023
Twitchy Meme

As Twitchy readers know,  a gunman killed three people and himself at a Dollar General Store in Jacksonville, Florida. Police are calling the shooting 'racially motivated' so you KNOW our pals in the media are already hard at work blaming every single white person in the country and trying to somehow make DeSantis the bad guy because he's the evil governor of the state where the shooting took place.

At this point, we expect it. We weren't even all that shocked when the sheriff said there was a manifesto about the gunman hating Black people, even though the Nashville gunman's manifesto the police referred to after she had murdered six Christians at school (three of them children) is still somehow a mystery to us all.

CNN was quick to remind us they are still the real garbage of all garbage Lefty news sites:

Not quite a, 'no comment', like what we heard from Biden as thousands of Hawaiians went missing and died BUT this sounds pretty bad, right?

Except that's not really what she asked and this wasn't really how the conversation went. DeSantis' press secretary, Jeremy Redfern busted her with a receipt.

The shooting is horrific enough without all of the lying to somehow make it MORE political.

FuzzyChimp

Knock it off, CNN.

Excuse us, but they're called firefighters since they're so brave and stuff. Get it straight.

And yet somehow people always seem to find a way.

***

