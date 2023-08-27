CNN journo BUSTED with receipt for spinning Jacksonville shooting convo with DeSantis' press sec. (texts)

As Twitchy readers know, a gunman killed three people and himself at a Dollar General Store in Jacksonville, Florida. Police are calling the shooting 'racially motivated' so you KNOW our pals in the media are already hard at work blaming every single white person in the country and trying to somehow make DeSantis the bad guy because he's the evil governor of the state where the shooting took place.

At this point, we expect it. We weren't even all that shocked when the sheriff said there was a manifesto about the gunman hating Black people, even though the Nashville gunman's manifesto the police referred to after she had murdered six Christians at school (three of them children) is still somehow a mystery to us all.

CNN was quick to remind us they are still the real garbage of all garbage Lefty news sites:

“I've been texting with DeSantis’ press secretary. I asked specifically if he plans to deviate away from his campaigning for president of the United States to go and fly to Jacksonville… and he said we will let you know” pic.twitter.com/HuWvjrFAwZ — Acyn (@Acyn) August 26, 2023

Not quite a, 'no comment', like what we heard from Biden as thousands of Hawaiians went missing and died BUT this sounds pretty bad, right?

Except that's not really what she asked and this wasn't really how the conversation went. DeSantis' press secretary, Jeremy Redfern busted her with a receipt.

And by “specifically” she meant to say “that’s not what I asked at all.”



Seeing as @RosalesReport decided to lie about the context of our conversation, I’m going to do something that I wouldn’t normally do and put our conversation on the internet.



Here is our brief exchange: https://t.co/TyN6r7gSRH pic.twitter.com/A8aUkgJfDR — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) August 27, 2023

The shooting is horrific enough without all of the lying to somehow make it MORE political.

Knock it off, CNN.

Of course she lied. Her bio says “CNN” — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) August 27, 2023

This passes for journalism on CNN. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 27, 2023

Excuse us, but they're called firefighters since they're so brave and stuff. Get it straight.

Editorializing direct comment, nothing but professionalism for the MSM. Smh — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 27, 2023

You can’t loathe the media enough — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) August 27, 2023

And yet somehow people always seem to find a way.

