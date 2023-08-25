'Good idea, SLICK': James Woods responds to a nationwide gun buyback as only...
Oliver Anthony Reveals Who He Wrote His Song About
Rob Schneider calls Dems OUT on their crap, points out EVERYTHING they accused...
Biden (whose party can't define a woman) pushing abortion ad for women goes...
HOLD UP! Twitter finds a 'Zillow' report indicating Trump's Mar-A-Lago was sold ......
I watched the entire GOP Debate AND the Trump/Tucker interview and all I...
Adam Kinzinger tries dunking on MAGA men with his own 'MAN thread' and...
Riley Gaines calls down the THUNDER on Lefty rag for linking her to...
AS IF! Biden regime set to limit alcoholic drinks to TWO per WEEK...
'Bro, have you seen ... YOU?!' Rob Reiner jokes about Trump's weight from...
Ben Shapiro RUBS salt in vindictive Fani Willis' wound as Trump's mug shot...
Lahaina resident who lost everything RIPS Biden, tells him to get back on...
Clean up, aisle 5! Dan Bongino finally UNLOADS on Stephen King for trying...
Trump Defends 'Right to Challenge' After Surrendering in Fulton County

'Insufferably stupid and malicious': Joy Reid DRAGGED for RACIST take on Trump's mug shot (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:05 PM on August 25, 2023
Townhall Media

Joy Reid being a horrible, terrible, no-good, very bad, hateful racist isn't exactly newsworthy. Honestly, it would only be newsworthy if she wasn't being a horrible, terrible, no-good, very bad, hateful racist BUT her take on Trump and his legal issues, plus of course, the mug shot, is bad, even for her.

Watch this.

People like Trump? What exactly does she mean by that? White people? White men? Wealthy white men? Does she realize he was a Democrat in the 80s when the Central Park Five tragedy took place? 

She's just so bad at all of this. 

And yet, MSNBC keeps her on.

When those evil, homophobic, time-traveling Russian hackers wrote horrible and homophobic stuff on her blog?

For free labor.

Yup.

BUT TRUUUMP.

Recommended

'Good idea, SLICK': James Woods responds to a nationwide gun buyback as only HE can and LOL
Sam J.

To Lefties there is a 'right kind' of racism.

Think about that for a minute.

That just about sums her up.

Perfectly.

***

Related:

'Good idea, SLICK': James Woods responds to a nationwide gun buyback as only HE can and LOL

Rob Schneider calls Dems OUT on their crap, points out EVERYTHING they accused Trump of doing, they DID

Lawyer UP! Riley Gaines calls down the THUNDER on Lefty rag for linking her to bomb threat at CA library

Ben Shapiro RUBS salt in vindictive Fani Willis' wound as Trump's mug shot BACKFIRES bigly

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: JOY REID RACISM RACIST TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Good idea, SLICK': James Woods responds to a nationwide gun buyback as only HE can and LOL
Sam J.
Rob Schneider calls Dems OUT on their crap, points out EVERYTHING they accused Trump of doing, they DID
Sam J.
Biden (whose party can't define a woman) pushing abortion ad for women goes hilariously WRONG (watch)
Sam J.
Ben Shapiro RUBS salt in vindictive Fani Willis' wound as Trump's mug shot BACKFIRES bigly
Sam J.
Riley Gaines calls down the THUNDER on Lefty rag for linking her to bomb threat at CA library; Update
Sam J.
Adam Kinzinger tries dunking on MAGA men with his own 'MAN thread' and it goes BREATHTAKINGLY bad
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
'Good idea, SLICK': James Woods responds to a nationwide gun buyback as only HE can and LOL Sam J.