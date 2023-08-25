'Insufferably stupid and malicious': Joy Reid DRAGGED for RACIST take on Trump's mug shot (watch)

Joy Reid being a horrible, terrible, no-good, very bad, hateful racist isn't exactly newsworthy. Honestly, it would only be newsworthy if she wasn't being a horrible, terrible, no-good, very bad, hateful racist BUT her take on Trump and his legal issues, plus of course, the mug shot, is bad, even for her.

Watch this.

"People like Trump persecuted Black and brown people in New York. It's what they did for fun, it's what they did for pleasure," Reid says. "To me, this is justice.@JoyAnnReid recounts how Trump wanted the exonerated Central Park Five dead. pic.twitter.com/KPgCKoSaao — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 25, 2023

People like Trump? What exactly does she mean by that? White people? White men? Wealthy white men? Does she realize he was a Democrat in the 80s when the Central Park Five tragedy took place?

She's just so bad at all of this.

And yet, MSNBC keeps her on.

Hey Joy, has the FBI got back to you about the hacking of your accounts? — RGallegos (@gallegosr) August 25, 2023

When those evil, homophobic, time-traveling Russian hackers wrote horrible and homophobic stuff on her blog?

Kamala Harris prosecuted brown and black peoples for minor drug offenses in CA and had many held in prison when she knew they were innocent. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) August 25, 2023

For free labor.

Yup.

BUT TRUUUMP.

Funny that MSNBC still presents Joy Reid as a "racial conscience," considering she was unanimously condemned by both parties for the ugly racism she's hurled at Clarence Thomas.



But to MSNBC's president (@RJonesNews), that's the "right kind" of racism.https://t.co/FpkNuUya79 — David X. Henry (@imau2fan) August 25, 2023

To Lefties there is a 'right kind' of racism.

Think about that for a minute.

Insufferably stupid and malicious. — Noel Olinde (@TheCajunLibert1) August 25, 2023

That just about sums her up.

Perfectly.

