'Good idea, SLICK': James Woods responds to a nationwide gun buyback as only HE can and LOL

We're so glad James Woods is actively tweeting once again. Forget that he's a great follow and a wealth of info when it comes to government and history in general, but the guy creates SO MUCH Twitchy fodder for us ...

And the good kind, where we point and laugh WITH him instead of AT him.

He's just so good at the takedowns.

Case in point ...

If the government did a nationwide gun buyback and offered $5,000 each gun, would you sell them your guns? — Moon (@CoreyRbsn) August 25, 2023

And James (or as his friends call him, Jimmy) with the one-two:

Of course. I mean, you can buy some terrific new upgrades with that kind of money. I would then donate the remaining capital for firearms training scholarships to proud new gun owners, who couldn’t afford it on their own.



Good idea, slick. https://t.co/wbvcKt2ezO — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 25, 2023

Right?

GREAT IDEA.

That’s our James, always looking out for others!



A national treasure!



❤️✊🏼🇺🇸 — Red headinNYC {Rivka} ❤️ (@RedheadinNYC) August 25, 2023

He really is.

Hell yeah, sell 1 and buy 5 more? Sign me up. — FeelinFroggy (@FeelFroggyLeap) August 25, 2023

There ya' go!

Why do they call it a buyback?



I didn't get mine from the government. — BM (@Airbump2U) August 25, 2023

Good question.

Probably because it's the government and they're not exactly the creative types.

I’ve checked the government’s background and they didn’t pass.



I can’t in good conscience give them weapons. — 𝑱𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒚 𝑱𝒐𝒆 (@TheJeremyJoe) August 25, 2023

Whoa.

Good point.

***

***

