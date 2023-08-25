Lawyer UP! Riley Gaines calls down the THUNDER on Lefty rag for linking her to bomb threat at CA library

Oh look, they're trying to do to Riley Gaines what they did to Libs of TikTok. To somehow find a way to tie her to VIOLENCE because she dared show what is actually happening in the trans movement aka PATRIARCHY when she highlighted a female athlete getting shouted DOWN at a California public library.

By a bunch of confused men likely wearing too much makeup and ugly dresses who think they're women.

Look at this nonsense:

Riley Gaines anti-trans harassment on social media linked to bomb threat on California libraryhttps://t.co/I0BxCO2nEx — PinkNews (@PinkNews) August 25, 2023

From PinkNews:

Comments under Gaines’ post showed people had been calling the library, with many posting anti-trans rhetoric in the comments, according to Media Matters. Gaines has actively campaigned against trans participation in women’s sports after she tied with trans swimmer Lia Thomas for fifth place in the women’s 200m freestyle final at the 2022 National Collegiate Athletics Association swimming and diving championships. Right-wing social media account Libs of TikTok then reposted a video relating to the incident, in which a staff member can be heard pointing out that it is “treating people with respect” to not misgender members of the transgender community. By the time police responded to the bomb threat, right-wing media outlets such as Fox News had published stories based on the tweet, citing Gaines’ participation, and claiming the speaker at the library event had been “shouted down”.

So ... they targeted LOTT as well. What a sweet little group of fascists they are (note, we covered it here on Twitchy too - deal with it):

That being said, Gaines isn't taking this lying down:

This is libel & character assassination. You are the only one inciting violence & outrage by this post, but I understand thats the goal. Did you not learn anything from the last time you were sued?



Dont worry about changing the article, its already been screenshotted. Lawyer up. https://t.co/4ogLGwhyVY — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 25, 2023

LAWYER UP.

Hell to the yeah.

The last line of the article says “PinkNews has contacted … Riley Gaines for comment.”



Well, I guess @PinkNews got their comment. — markchristenson (@markchristenson) August 25, 2023

They have not once contacted me. Not in my email, not on Twitter, not through text message, absolutely no where. — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 25, 2023

Oh look, they lied about that too.

Grab yer corn, this is gonna get GOOD.

Unless, of course, you're part of 'PinkNews'.

