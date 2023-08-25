AS IF! Biden regime set to limit alcoholic drinks to TWO per WEEK...
'Bro, have you seen ... YOU?!' Rob Reiner jokes about Trump's weight from...
Ben Shapiro RUBS salt in vindictive Fani Willis' wound as Trump's mug shot...
Lahaina resident who lost everything RIPS Biden, tells him to get back on...
Clean up, aisle 5! Dan Bongino finally UNLOADS on Stephen King for trying...
Trump Defends 'Right to Challenge' After Surrendering in Fulton County
Check out the 'love letter' a prosecutor from Weiss' Delaware office sent Biden...
WOW: Fani Willis' campaign director tries LOCKING account after anti-Trump tweets discover...
All the REEE! Here are the BIGGEST (worst, most hilarious) meltdowns over Trump...
Roseanne Barr SWOONS over 'HOT' new Trump mugshot
The Atlantic: 'It now seems quite likely' that Hunter Biden broke some laws
Magazine ruminates on 'the mysterious Catholic faith of Ron DeSantis'
CNN hosts wonder if it was wise to give Trump this mugshot for...
NBC News reporter wants Libs of TikTok's comment on her inciting a murder

Lawyer UP! Riley Gaines calls down the THUNDER on Lefty rag for linking her to bomb threat at CA library

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on August 25, 2023
Meme/Twitchy

Oh look, they're trying to do to Riley Gaines what they did to Libs of TikTok. To somehow find a way to tie her to VIOLENCE because she dared show what is actually happening in the trans movement aka PATRIARCHY when she highlighted a female athlete getting shouted DOWN at a California public library.

By a bunch of confused men likely wearing too much makeup and ugly dresses who think they're women.

Look at this nonsense:

From PinkNews:

Comments under Gaines’ post showed people had been calling the library, with many posting anti-trans rhetoric in the comments, according to Media Matters.

Gaines has actively campaigned against trans participation in women’s sports after she tied with trans swimmer Lia Thomas for fifth place in the women’s 200m freestyle final at the 2022 National Collegiate Athletics Association swimming and diving championships. 

Right-wing social media account Libs of TikTok then reposted a video relating to the incident, in which a staff member can be heard pointing out that it is “treating people with respect” to not misgender members of the transgender community.

By the time police responded to the bomb threat, right-wing media outlets such as Fox News had published stories based on the tweet, citing Gaines’ participation, and claiming the speaker at the library event had been “shouted down”.

So ... they targeted LOTT as well. What a sweet little group of fascists they are (note, we covered it here on Twitchy too - deal with it):

That being said, Gaines isn't taking this lying down:

Recommended

Ben Shapiro RUBS salt in vindictive Fani Willis' wound as Trump's mug shot BACKFIRES bigly
Sam J.

LAWYER UP.

Hell to the yeah.

Oh look, they lied about that too.

Grab yer corn, this is gonna get GOOD.

Unless, of course, you're part of 'PinkNews'. 

***

Related:

Ben Shapiro RUBS salt in vindictive Fani Willis' wound as Trump's mug shot BACKFIRES bigly

Lahaina resident who lost everything RIPS Biden, tells him to get back on his 'f**king plane' (watch)

Clean up, aisle 5! Dan Bongino finally UNLOADS on Stephen King for trying to use him for 'clout' and DAMN

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: TRANS TRANS WOMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ben Shapiro RUBS salt in vindictive Fani Willis' wound as Trump's mug shot BACKFIRES bigly
Sam J.
AS IF! Biden regime set to limit alcoholic drinks to TWO per WEEK and Twitter is NOT happy
justmindy
WOW: Fani Willis' campaign director tries LOCKING account after anti-Trump tweets discovered (pics)
Sam J.
Clean up, aisle 5! Dan Bongino finally UNLOADS on Stephen King for trying to use him for 'clout' and DAMN
Sam J.
Lahaina resident who lost everything RIPS Biden, tells him to get back on his 'f**king plane' (watch)
Sam J.
'Bro, have you seen ... YOU?!' Rob Reiner jokes about Trump's weight from his GIANT glass house
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Ben Shapiro RUBS salt in vindictive Fani Willis' wound as Trump's mug shot BACKFIRES bigly Sam J.