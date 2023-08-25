'Good idea, SLICK': James Woods responds to a nationwide gun buyback as only...
Rob Schneider calls Dems OUT on their crap, points out EVERYTHING they accused Trump of doing, they DID

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:05 PM on August 25, 2023
meme

Rob Schneider for the win!

As we watch the Democrats target Trump and weaponize the justice system against him, it's become clearer than ever that Democrats have absolutely accused Trump of doing everything they knew they'd do when they got back into office.

Schneider said it way better:

A roadmap.

Such a great metaphor.

And it's been that way for a long, long time. They're just not working as hard these days to HIDE it.

Weird times we're living in, folks.

We saw Confession by Projection open for Angry Beavers in 1999.

