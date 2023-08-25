Rob Schneider calls Dems OUT on their crap, points out EVERYTHING they accused Trump of doing, they DID

Rob Schneider for the win!

As we watch the Democrats target Trump and weaponize the justice system against him, it's become clearer than ever that Democrats have absolutely accused Trump of doing everything they knew they'd do when they got back into office.

Schneider said it way better:

It’s undeniably obvious now that everything the Democrats warned about Trump wasn’t really a warning about Trump.

It was a Roadmap of what they themselves were planning on doing when they regained power… — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) August 25, 2023

A roadmap.

Such a great metaphor.

This is their cornerstone in building a society that obeys without objection - an America that bows its head in silent submission. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) August 25, 2023

Whatever Democrats accuse GOPers of wanting to do, you can be assured they are already doing it. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) August 25, 2023

And it's been that way for a long, long time. They're just not working as hard these days to HIDE it.

Weird times we're living in, folks.

confession by projection — Gregmax (@Gregmax68) August 25, 2023

We saw Confession by Projection open for Angry Beavers in 1999.

They will never let Trump be President again — CabClix (@CabClix) August 25, 2023

Never give up.

Never surrender.

