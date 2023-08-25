Biden (whose party can't define a woman) pushing abortion ad for women goes hilariously WRONG (watch)

Don't worry, folks. Biden and Harris will do everything they can to make it legal for women (sorry, people?) to abort their unborn children right up to birth if they so choose. Hey, don't take our word for it, they said as much in this bizarre ad that will only speak to pro-aborts who vote for them anyway.

Watch this:

These guys showed us this week they don’t have a clue about the power of women.



They are about to find out. pic.twitter.com/RKHQHRwv6h — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 25, 2023

You know, we'd be more likely to believe them if they actually were able to define what a woman is.

Then again, they're not biologists, right?

Just sayin'.

If you knew anything about women, Joe, you’d know they don’t all think the same way.

🙄 — President Matt Cates (@Matt_Cates) August 25, 2023

They already found out...that you'll manufacture accusations and indictments in an attempt to manipulate an election and eliminate your political opposition. — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) August 25, 2023

Bingo.

This was you, @Potus, in 1974 on #Roe: "I don’t like the Supreme Court decision on abortion. I think it went too far. I don’t think that a woman has the sole right to say what should happen to her body." #Prolife men & women have a clue: Life is power. https://t.co/l85qr1kIJP pic.twitter.com/iv0JtN26H4 — Ryan Bomberger (@ryanbomberger) August 25, 2023

This is so creepy. — Meara (@MillennialOther) August 25, 2023

Tell us more Joe.. pic.twitter.com/ZmXZr7ozK1 — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 25, 2023

Yikes.

How many women have you sniffed? — 🥷🦅AP4Liberty 🇺🇲🥋 (@AP4Liberty) August 25, 2023

What is a Woman Mr. President? — Fed Up Kentuckian (@FedUpKentuckian) August 25, 2023

C'mon now, let's not ask him questions he clearly can't answer.

***

Related:

Adam Kinzinger tries dunking on MAGA men with his own 'MAN thread' and it goes BREATHTAKINGLY bad

Lawyer UP! Riley Gaines calls down the THUNDER on Lefty rag for linking her to bomb threat at CA library

Ben Shapiro RUBS salt in vindictive Fani Willis' wound as Trump's mug shot BACKFIRES bigly

Lahaina resident who lost everything RIPS Biden, tells him to get back on his 'f**king plane' (watch)

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !