Biden (whose party can't define a woman) pushing abortion ad for women goes hilariously WRONG (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:40 PM on August 25, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Goodlett

Don't worry, folks. Biden and Harris will do everything they can to make it legal for women (sorry, people?) to abort their unborn children right up to birth if they so choose. Hey, don't take our word for it, they said as much in this bizarre ad that will only speak to pro-aborts who vote for them anyway.

Watch this:

You know, we'd be more likely to believe them if they actually were able to define what a woman is.

Then again, they're not biologists, right?

Just sayin'.

Bingo.

Yikes.

C'mon now, let's not ask him questions he clearly can't answer.

***

***

