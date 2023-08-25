Adam Kinzinger tries dunking on MAGA men with his own 'MAN thread' and it goes BREATHTAKINGLY bad

It's so rare that something so perfect, so amazing, so TWITCHY-WORTHY just falls into our laps that when we saw this 'man thread' from Adam Kinzinger we had to check several times to make sure it wasn't a parody.

That it wasn't too good to be true.

BUT ... it's real.

And it's gloriously BAD.

Seems Adam wants to lecture MAGA men about being very soft or something. No, seriously.

Check this out:

Here’s a 🧵 on men: Was thinking about something. So the MAGA kids, like the Charlie Kirk’s etc, tech bro people, are very soft and have never done a physical thing in their life, at least not for other people. They wine, they’re victims, they’re weak… in body and spirit. — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) August 25, 2023

We bet they can spell 'whine', though, Adam.

2). They worship a man who is self conscious about his hand size, like anyone even cares. They worship a man who brags about being lazy, never had to work for anything, failed at business, failed at friggin casinos, i mean…. Failed at CASINOS. HOW DO YOU FAIL AT THAT?! … — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) August 25, 2023

Says the guy who was gerrymandered out of his seat.

How do you fail at that?!

Adam sounds mad.

3) Anyway. They are inheriting a love of Vivek. A guy who clearly doesn’t believe anything he just has no moral compass. No shame and no moral compass is a political superpower. You can morph into anything, and softie Vivek has morphed into trump JR… — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) August 25, 2023

Oh, and now the digs at Vivek.

Weird, but ok.

4) They believe they are defending masculinity. They are not. I believe masculinity is important in society. I hate when the idea of toxic masculinity is thrown around loosely. But these guys actually do practice that. Real men have compassion, seek compromise… — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) August 25, 2023

Reminder, Adam cries a lot.

And hey, we're not saying men can't cry but ... this isn't a great thing for him to hit on or push.

5) and when it’s necessary to fight to defend their country or way of life, they fight fiercely and carry that burden, those scars, so others don’t have to. Loudly opposing military intervention in Ukraine because “own the libs” and “Putin is cool” is not masculine… — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) August 25, 2023

Second reminder, Adam seems to care way more about Ukraine than he does his own country.

Sorry, not sorry.

6) it’s psychopathic. It pure evil. It’s fodder for Satan to smile because he is accomplishing his goal of making the church look insane. Real men support those fighting fiercely to defend their homes. Real men help the cause. And real men sometime go and fight… — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) August 25, 2023

What?

We got nothin'.

7) there are many Americans who have gone to defend Ukraine. I’m friends with some of them. They are 100 times the men that trump, Charlie Kirk and others are. They have broad shoulders to bear the scars of war, that the soft shoulders of sheep like Vivek can’t carry.. — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) August 25, 2023

See? OBSESSED.

8). So to the real men who defend the weak… keep doing what you do. To the soft boys who get their thrills on Twitter, following the mobs from the comfort of their basement or iPhone sipping on their coffee with Two splendas: enjoy. Real men will pick up your slack./ — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) August 25, 2023

Says the soft boy on Twitter.

K.

*whine — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) August 25, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This perfectly summarizes all of your tweets — (((R. Silverman))) (@NHJeffersonian) August 25, 2023

And not in a good way.

Accurate.

***

***

