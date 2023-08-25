HOLD UP! Twitter finds a 'Zillow' report indicating Trump's Mar-A-Lago was sold ......
Adam Kinzinger tries dunking on MAGA men with his own 'MAN thread' and it goes BREATHTAKINGLY bad

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:05 PM on August 25, 2023
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

It's so rare that something so perfect, so amazing, so TWITCHY-WORTHY just falls into our laps that when we saw this 'man thread' from Adam Kinzinger we had to check several times to make sure it wasn't a parody.

That it wasn't too good to be true.

BUT ... it's real.

And it's gloriously BAD.

Seems Adam wants to lecture MAGA men about being very soft or something. No, seriously.

Check this out:

We bet they can spell 'whine', though, Adam.

Says the guy who was gerrymandered out of his seat.

How do you fail at that?!

Adam sounds mad.

Oh, and now the digs at Vivek.

Weird, but ok.

Reminder, Adam cries a lot.

And hey, we're not saying men can't cry but ... this isn't a great thing for him to hit on or push. 

Second reminder, Adam seems to care way more about Ukraine than he does his own country.

Sorry, not sorry.

What? 

We got nothin'.

See? OBSESSED.

Says the soft boy on Twitter.

K.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

And not in a good way.

Accurate.

***

Tags: ADAM KINZINGER MAGA

