'Satire?!' Riley Gaines DROPS Kamala Harris for embarrassingly tone-deaf statement on women's equality

It's adorable watching the Left pretend they care about women's equality when they're also actively pretending they can't define what a woman is since they're not biologists.

And by adorable we mean embarrassing, annoying, pathetic, weak, lame, sad ... etc.

Look at this hot mess:

On Women's Equality Day, we celebrate a monumental step forward in the expansion of voting rights. We also recommit to the fight to secure and safeguard the freedom to vote for all Americans. pic.twitter.com/kNJD019G1c — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 26, 2023

Republican women fought for the right to vote.

Those same Republican women abhorred abortion.

Just sayin'.

Riley Gaines BLISTERED Kammy for her tone-deaf post:

"Scared of losing the rights we fought so hard to win"



this is satire, right? Bc I know you cant possibly be referencing women when you're actively taking away our rights to privacy, safety, and equal opportunity. Sports, prisons, domestic violence shelters, sororities...… https://t.co/1Ra0wmz5yB — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 26, 2023

What she said.

All. Damn. Day.

Twice on Sundays.

The Democratic Party has become weirdly anti-woman, anti-kid, and anti-family lately. pic.twitter.com/aq2sbBfYX0 — Janine Curran (@janinereturns) August 26, 2023

Aww yes, the lovely lady behind the original BOOMITY. Props!

She knows what she’s doing. She just doesn’t care. — John Scaer (@JohnScaer) August 26, 2023

She doesn't have to care because she knows damn well there are plenty of women who are entrenched with the idea that their rights are somehow tied to the ability to take the life of another.

Gross, but true.

