'Satire?!' Riley Gaines DROPS Kamala Harris for embarrassingly tone-deaf statement on women's equality

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on August 27, 2023
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

It's adorable watching the Left pretend they care about women's equality when they're also actively pretending they can't define what a woman is since they're not biologists. 

And by adorable we mean embarrassing, annoying, pathetic, weak, lame, sad ... etc.

Look at this hot mess:

Republican women fought for the right to vote.

Those same Republican women abhorred abortion.

Just sayin'.

Riley Gaines BLISTERED Kammy for her tone-deaf post:

What she said.

All. Damn. Day.

Twice on Sundays.

Aww yes, the lovely lady behind the original BOOMITY. Props!

She doesn't have to care because she knows damn well there are plenty of women who are entrenched with the idea that their rights are somehow tied to the ability to take the life of another.

Gross, but true.

