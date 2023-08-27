'Will you still love me?' Heartbreaking video shows how HORRIFIC trans agenda is for children (watch)

This is just ... awful.

There are honestly no words to describe how awful this really is. The trans movement is not only dangerous in our schools, but in homes as well, where it's obvious some kids are being transgendered because the parent (often a mother) believes it is the right thing to do.

Not the kid.

We talk so much about how dangerous this is, but seeing it in a video like this? Heartbreaking.

Watch:

“Trans child” who was chemically castrated in order to look like a girl:



“Sometimes I think I’m a boy kinda.. Will you love me if I’m a boy?” pic.twitter.com/6ml236GqRT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 26, 2023

Full disclosure, there is another part of this thread where they show the little boy going through the procedure but this editor can't stand to include it or make any of you watch it.

No words.

NBC anchor Hoda Kotp (2012):



“It seems ridiculous to have a kid aged 13 or 14 deciding whether they want to have biological children.” pic.twitter.com/QAt3bNnLge — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 26, 2023

Ridiculous. Evil. Horrific. Tragic. Disgusting. Repugnant. Vile. Reprehensible. Abhorrent.

Guess we do have some words ... granted, we had to leave a bunch of the four-letter ones out because we're still a PG-13 site, but still.

Evil — Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) August 26, 2023

Heartbreaking. — Janine Curran (@janinereturns) August 26, 2023

The parents should be in jail. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) August 27, 2023

“Would you still love me if I was a boy?”



That tells me everything I need to know 💔Kids would do anything to please their parents- even shitty parents — Yasmine Mohammed 🦋 ياسمين محمد (@YasMohammedxx) August 27, 2023

And this makes what is happening here all the more heartbreaking.

***

