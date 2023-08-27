'Satire?!' Riley Gaines DROPS Kamala Harris for embarrassingly tone-deaf statement on wome...
WAT?! Wajahat Ali claiming we don't talk about white supremacist terrorism ENOUGH goes...
GHOUL David Hogg finds out the HARD way what happens when you ask...
CNN journo BUSTED with receipt for spinning Jacksonville shooting convo with DeSantis' pre...
WATCH: Unbelievable footage of Ryan Preece's NASCAR crash
KJP says she was made press secretary because she's 'beyond capable'
Donald Trump Jr. guesses why Ron DeSantis is playing baseball in four-inch heels
One Trump defendant remains imprisoned ... and it's very complicated
Oliver Anthony Facebooked even MORE clarification on the politics surrounding his hit song
Lincoln Project asks who looks more presidential, Biden or Trump
Even Rep. Ilhan Omar is taken with Donald Trump's mugshot
Everytown stands up for Jacob Blake, earns a Community Note
Bob Barker passes at 99 and the sweet homages pour in
Guy who hates bigots marks anniversary of 'murder' of two activists by Kyle...

'Will you still love me?' Heartbreaking video shows how HORRIFIC trans agenda is for children (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:35 AM on August 27, 2023
End Wokeness/Twitter

This is just ... awful.

There are honestly no words to describe how awful this really is. The trans movement is not only dangerous in our schools, but in homes as well, where it's obvious some kids are being transgendered because the parent (often a mother) believes it is the right thing to do.

Not the kid.

We talk so much about how dangerous this is, but seeing it in a video like this? Heartbreaking. 

Watch:

Full disclosure, there is another part of this thread where they show the little boy going through the procedure but this editor can't stand to include it or make any of you watch it. 

No words.

Ridiculous. Evil. Horrific. Tragic. Disgusting. Repugnant. Vile. Reprehensible. Abhorrent.

Guess we do have some words ... granted, we had to leave a bunch of the four-letter ones out because we're still a PG-13 site, but still.

Recommended

GHOUL David Hogg finds out the HARD way what happens when you ask a STUPID question about gun control
Sam J.

And this makes what is happening here all the more heartbreaking. 

***

Related:

CNN journo BUSTED with receipt for spinning Jacksonville shooting convo with DeSantis' press sec. (texts)

Lawyer UP! Riley Gaines calls down the THUNDER on Lefty rag for linking her to bomb threat at CA library

Ben Shapiro RUBS salt in vindictive Fani Willis' wound as Trump's mug shot BACKFIRES bigly

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: TRANS TRANS KIDS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GHOUL David Hogg finds out the HARD way what happens when you ask a STUPID question about gun control
Sam J.
'Satire?!' Riley Gaines DROPS Kamala Harris for embarrassingly tone-deaf statement on women's equality
Sam J.
WAT?! Wajahat Ali claiming we don't talk about white supremacist terrorism ENOUGH goes so very VERY wrong
Sam J.
CNN journo BUSTED with receipt for spinning Jacksonville shooting convo with DeSantis' press sec. (texts)
Sam J.
WATCH: Unbelievable footage of Ryan Preece's NASCAR crash
FuzzyChimp
KJP says she was made press secretary because she's 'beyond capable'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
GHOUL David Hogg finds out the HARD way what happens when you ask a STUPID question about gun control Sam J.