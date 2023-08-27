WAT?! Wajahat Ali claiming we don't talk about white supremacist terrorism ENOUGH goes so very VERY wrong

Where the heck has Wajahat Ali been? Maybe he missed it, but Biden declared 'white supremacist terrorism' the number one domestic threat years ago, even though we all know this is not in any way, shape, or form true. Especially if the Southern Law Poverty Center says so.

Keep in mind, these are the same people who claimed parents fighting against school boards to get their kids back into the classrooms are domestic terrorists. Almost as if anytime anyone disagrees with their ideas they're white supremacists. Oh, and they don't even have to be white.

This all started during the Obama years but we digress.

Case in ridiculous point:

The number one domestic terrorist threat in America for several years running is white supremacist terrorism.



Yet we barely talk about it. Why? — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 27, 2023

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Dude. Bro. BRAH. We can't go a day without hearing about white supremacy in this country. Give us a freakin' break already.

watch cable news.

it's their favorite thing to talk about. — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) August 27, 2023

Especially Joy Reid on MSNBC. When she's not blaming Russian time-traveling HACKERS for writing grossly homophobic content on her personal blog.

Yeah, haven't heard a thing about white supremacists in ages. 😵‍💫 — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) August 27, 2023

Right? We're SHOCKED to hear Lefty mouthbreathers think this is a problem in America because they NEVER EVER talk about it.

You are not a serious person. — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) August 27, 2023

Barely talk about it… you are a moron. — BH (@bradyjholt) August 27, 2023

Could be that Wajahat has figured out the best way to make bank on Twitter/X is to say really stupid things ... then again, he was saying really stupid things long before Elon bought the Big Tech giant so, eh.

😂 “LITERALLY!” That’s why midwits in MSM have to make up “WHitE sUPrEMacY” stories that are later debunked (Jussie? Bubba Wallace? OK hand signal?) — MIKEYPOX 🙈🙉🙊🇺🇸 (@mmercer01) August 27, 2023

Our pals on the Left are LITERALLY salivating over the racist scumbag who shot Black people in Jacksonville, FL.

Sick, ain't it?

Oops.

***

