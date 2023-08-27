'Satire?!' Riley Gaines DROPS Kamala Harris for embarrassingly tone-deaf statement on wome...
GHOUL David Hogg finds out the HARD way what happens when you ask...
'Will you still love me?' Heartbreaking video shows how HORRIFIC trans agenda is...
CNN journo BUSTED with receipt for spinning Jacksonville shooting convo with DeSantis' pre...
WATCH: Unbelievable footage of Ryan Preece's NASCAR crash
KJP says she was made press secretary because she's 'beyond capable'
Donald Trump Jr. guesses why Ron DeSantis is playing baseball in four-inch heels
One Trump defendant remains imprisoned ... and it's very complicated
Oliver Anthony Facebooked even MORE clarification on the politics surrounding his hit song
Lincoln Project asks who looks more presidential, Biden or Trump
Even Rep. Ilhan Omar is taken with Donald Trump's mugshot
Everytown stands up for Jacob Blake, earns a Community Note
Bob Barker passes at 99 and the sweet homages pour in
Guy who hates bigots marks anniversary of 'murder' of two activists by Kyle...

WAT?! Wajahat Ali claiming we don't talk about white supremacist terrorism ENOUGH goes so very VERY wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on August 27, 2023
Twitchy/UHF Meme

Where the heck has Wajahat Ali been? Maybe he missed it, but Biden declared 'white supremacist terrorism' the number one domestic threat years ago, even though we all know this is not in any way, shape, or form true. Especially if the Southern Law Poverty Center says so.

Keep in mind, these are the same people who claimed parents fighting against school boards to get their kids back into the classrooms are domestic terrorists. Almost as if anytime anyone disagrees with their ideas they're white supremacists. Oh, and they don't even have to be white.

This all started during the Obama years but we digress.

Case in ridiculous point:

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Dude. Bro. BRAH. We can't go a day without hearing about white supremacy in this country. Give us a freakin' break already.

Especially Joy Reid on MSNBC. When she's not blaming Russian time-traveling HACKERS for writing grossly homophobic content on her personal blog. 

Right? We're SHOCKED to hear Lefty mouthbreathers think this is a problem in America because they NEVER EVER talk about it.

Could be that Wajahat has figured out the best way to make bank on Twitter/X is to say really stupid things ... then again, he was saying really stupid things long before Elon bought the Big Tech giant so, eh.

Recommended

GHOUL David Hogg finds out the HARD way what happens when you ask a STUPID question about gun control
Sam J.

Our pals on the Left are LITERALLY salivating over the racist scumbag who shot Black people in Jacksonville, FL.

Sick, ain't it?

Oops.

***

Related:

David Hogg served a nice glass of STFU juice for using Jacksonville shooting in gun control push

CNN journo BUSTED with receipt for spinning Jacksonville shooting convo with DeSantis' press sec. (texts)

Ben Shapiro RUBS salt in vindictive Fani Willis' wound as Trump's mug shot BACKFIRES bigly

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: BIDEN WAJAHAT ALI WHITE WHITE SUPREMACIST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GHOUL David Hogg finds out the HARD way what happens when you ask a STUPID question about gun control
Sam J.
'Will you still love me?' Heartbreaking video shows how HORRIFIC trans agenda is for children (watch)
Sam J.
'Satire?!' Riley Gaines DROPS Kamala Harris for embarrassingly tone-deaf statement on women's equality
Sam J.
CNN journo BUSTED with receipt for spinning Jacksonville shooting convo with DeSantis' press sec. (texts)
Sam J.
WATCH: Unbelievable footage of Ryan Preece's NASCAR crash
FuzzyChimp
KJP says she was made press secretary because she's 'beyond capable'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
GHOUL David Hogg finds out the HARD way what happens when you ask a STUPID question about gun control Sam J.