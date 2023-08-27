Dumb defending DUMBER: Eric Swalwell explaining WHY Biden isn't 'sleepy' accidentally HILARIOUS (watch)

Wow. You know Biden's approval is really hitting the bottom of the barrel when you see someone like Eric Swalwell trying to make a case defending him from being called Sleepy Joe.

Or Corrupt Joe.

We hate to break it to this brain trust, but two different things can be true about the same person.

WE KNOW, CRAZY, RIGHT?!

Watch this absolute hot mess:

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell: "One day he's Sleepy Joe, the next day he's Corrupt Joe. I know people who are sleepy. I know people who are corrupt. I don't know anyone who is both." 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Gz8RgCHcgl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 26, 2023

Gotta love how the MSNBC toadie doesn't push back.

Well, that's that! If Eric doesn't know anyone who is corrupt AND sleepy that must make it true.

Heh.

No wonder the Communist Chinese spy chose this guy. Derp central.

Did Kamala write this speech of his? Sounds just like her. — Sally Tanner (@sally_tanner) August 26, 2023

Oof, and we thought WE were mean. Luckily, Eric did not talk about the importance of the passage of time being important as time passes so we're pretty sure Kamala didn't write this for him.

Defending Joe Biden. Not a job anyone would ever choose. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) August 26, 2023

Not a job anyone with half a brain would ever choose. Ahem.

Tell him to look in the mirror. — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) August 27, 2023

That would only confuse him.

I know people who are shaving a beard, and I know people who are growing a beard. I don't know any idiots who are doing both. pic.twitter.com/XSyDIbMPv8 — Mikey Adams (@MikeyAdams420) August 26, 2023

Sorry, but the fart heard 'round the world will never NOT be funny.

