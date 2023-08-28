SNAKE Miles Taylor shaming Jacksonville sheriff for NOT politicizing shooting BACKFIRES (pun intended)

Try not to get run over by Jen Psaki moving the goal post...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on August 28, 2023
Meme

'Why won't the Right try to solve gun violence,' shriek the a-holes who spend every waking moment trying to find a way to make the Right look like the very worst of all villains. And then they spin and spin to make each and every person on the Right a racist ...

Sadly, the shooting at a Dollar General Store in Jacksonville, FL police are calling 'racially motivated' is feeding the Left's ugly narrative about the Right, and turncoats like Miles Taylor are front and center to take advantage of it.

Case in point:

You guys remember Miles, right? While he is fairly forgettable in his own right, he's one of the Trump whistleblowers.

As a reminder, from The New York Times:

Miles Taylor, who revealed on Wednesday that he was the anonymous author of a New York Times Op-Ed article in 2018 that was critical of President Trump, is a lifelong Republican whose service as a senior homeland security official in the Trump administration led him to endorse former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., the Democratic nominee, for president this year.

In the Times essay and in a subsequent book titled “A Warning,” Mr. Taylor anonymously described what he called Mr. Trump’s “amorality,” writing that he witnessed the president’s dysfunctional behavior as part of a “quiet resistance within the administration of people choosing to put country first.”

YES! Michael Shellenberger's thread dismantling Left/media's climate change BS is a must read
Doug P.

Looks like the guy took advantage of his position when he realized how lucrative Trump hate was ... 

What a snake.

Because agenda! Narrative! 

Screw the facts - they don't matter.

Could be. 

Crazy, we know.

Sounds about right.

Mind BLOWN.

Lying is, after all, his career.

***

'SLEAZE': Sen. John Kennedy leaves Lefties speechless TORCHING Biden Crime Family as only HE can (watch)

Dumb defending DUMBER: Eric Swalwell explaining WHY Biden isn't 'sleepy' accidentally HILARIOUS (watch)

'Satire?!' Riley Gaines DROPS Kamala Harris for embarrassingly tone-deaf statement on women's equality

***

