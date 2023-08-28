SNAKE Miles Taylor shaming Jacksonville sheriff for NOT politicizing shooting BACKFIRES (pun intended)

'Why won't the Right try to solve gun violence,' shriek the a-holes who spend every waking moment trying to find a way to make the Right look like the very worst of all villains. And then they spin and spin to make each and every person on the Right a racist ...

Sadly, the shooting at a Dollar General Store in Jacksonville, FL police are calling 'racially motivated' is feeding the Left's ugly narrative about the Right, and turncoats like Miles Taylor are front and center to take advantage of it.

Case in point:

Jacksonville sheriff: "There’s absolutely no evidence the shooter is part of any large group.”



Or he COULD have said:



“There’s growing evidence the shooter is part of a wider movement of domestic terrorists inspired by conspiracies, bigotry, and far-right political leaders.” — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) August 27, 2023

You guys remember Miles, right? While he is fairly forgettable in his own right, he's one of the Trump whistleblowers.

As a reminder, from The New York Times:

Miles Taylor, who revealed on Wednesday that he was the anonymous author of a New York Times Op-Ed article in 2018 that was critical of President Trump, is a lifelong Republican whose service as a senior homeland security official in the Trump administration led him to endorse former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., the Democratic nominee, for president this year. In the Times essay and in a subsequent book titled “A Warning,” Mr. Taylor anonymously described what he called Mr. Trump’s “amorality,” writing that he witnessed the president’s dysfunctional behavior as part of a “quiet resistance within the administration of people choosing to put country first.”

Looks like the guy took advantage of his position when he realized how lucrative Trump hate was ...

What a snake.

Why would you want him to lie? https://t.co/N6rJL49kAd — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 28, 2023

Because agenda! Narrative!

Screw the facts - they don't matter.

Maybe because he is a cop and deals with facts and evidence? — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) August 27, 2023

Could be.

Crazy, we know.

WaPo said: “The guy behind our op-ed is A HIGH POSITIONED ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL.” What they should have said is: “It’s a low level staffer with an agenda whose only prospect to get a career was to impersonate someone else.” — Tanya Berlaga (@TBerlaga) August 27, 2023

Sounds about right.

Why are you looking to start trouble? Did you do this after Nashville and the trans shooting? Is there a trans conspiracy movement? STFU — Samantha the Bronx Bogata Cat 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@undrbedMonster) August 28, 2023

He COULD have sad as well:

“The shooter was radicalized by brainwave-altering signals emanating from Alpha Centauri, proving an uptick of Reptilian election interference and the nexus of Global Warming.”

Doesn’t make it any more true.🤷‍♂️ — the Redneck Doctor (@Rhogart) August 27, 2023

Mind BLOWN.

Thanks for white-splaining. — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) August 27, 2023

So you’d rather him lie? 🤔 Sounds about right for a Democrat. — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) August 27, 2023

Lying is, after all, his career.

***

